Trubisky to start vs. Seahawks

The Steelers open the preseason on Saturday night against the Seattle Seahawks at 7 p.m. at Acrisure Stadium, and it will be the first time one of training camps most interesting battles will be on display in a game.

The battle for who will be the team's starting quarterback when they open the regular season is still ongoing, and on Thursday Coach Mike Tomlin outlined the division of labor for Saturday's game.

Veteran Mitch Trubisky, who was signed as an unrestricted free agent this offseason, will start the game. The rotation will continue with fifth-year veteran Mason Rudolph and rookie first-round pick Kenny Pickett. Tomlin said the two things he is looking for from the quarterbacks is moving the offensive unit and taking care of the football.

"We've got every intention of playing the three quarterbacks," said Tomlin. "How much is to be determined. I wasn't going to be blowing in the wind regarding the quarterback rotation. We've been thoughtful about giving guys an opportunity to work in different groups. Our intentions are to play them this first time out the way we started this process."

Tomlin said he has liked what the quarterbacks have done, and when asked particularly about Rudolph and Pickett, once again said don't read too much into the depth chart.

"They're doing what we're asking them to do," said Tomlin. "They're taking care of the ball and moving their units and they're doing the unofficial things that come with quarterback position in terms of leadership. They're doing a nice job.

"I'll be quite honest with you guys. I only provide depth charts because I have to. That's what this process is about. I think you do this process a disservice oftentimes when you read too much into depth charts at this juncture, particularly when we haven't even been in the stadium yet."

The quarterback position isn't the only spot where rotations will be in effect on Saturday, and Tomlin explained how it will all play out.

"We have a template or framework in which we we'd like to attack this in terms of participation and division of labor. We've got every intention of the first group playing a quarter, the second groups playing the second and third quarter and then the third group playing the fourth quarter. There will be some bleeding, if you will, and the guys, if there's a first teamer that lacks experience, he may play into the second quarter. It there's a third teamer who is on the come with some upside, he might get in the game in the third quarter, things of that nature. It's not going to be hard lines. We're going to do what we feel is appropriate. Our goal is to come out of this game giving everybody an opportunity to show what they're capable of and gain a better understanding of their play under real football like circumstances, and so that's exciting.

"A lot of some of the hard and fast things that you guys might be interested in, as I sit here today, I'm not going to have the answers for. We're highly conscious that we have a practice this afternoon. Every time you snap that ball this afternoon it could change plans. We have a template, and we'll finalize some of those things this evening after we get off this practice field today.