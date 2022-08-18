Trubisky to start vs. Jaguars; Pickett, Rudolph next

Tomlin said he likes the work the quarterbacks have done so far though four weeks of training camp and one preseason game, and once again the focus this week is moving the ball, making plays and protecting the ball.

"Excited about those guys continuing to work and lead and make plays and take care of the football, all the things that we value," said Tomlin. "Whether it's the formal components of the job or the informal components to the job, I've really been impressed by the group, and we'll just continue to sort through it day-by-day. Obviously in stadium performance is a significant component of it."

Unlike a week ago when some of the veteran starters, including T.J. Watt and Cameron Heyward, didn't play, Tomlin said it will be more inclusive this week with all healthy players expected to see action. One player he did rule out was rookie Calvin Austin III, who was injured in practice last Friday.

"In terms of play, we're casting a big net," said Tomlin. "All that are healthy to this point are scheduled to play. That's the mentality that you want the group to have. And that's the approach we're taking.

"How much they play is still to be determined. We still got a workday in front of us here today. And so, you're always somewhat cautious in this environment to make hardcore plans. Because things happened a week ago. We had some plans for Calvin Austin and Anthony Miller for example. In a setting like this, we're leading up to a game and by the time we got to the game, they were unavailable.