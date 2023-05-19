Trubisky signed to new three-year contract

The Steelers signed quarterback Mitch Trubisky to a new three-year contract that will run through the 2025 season.

Trubisky originally signed a two-year contract with the Steelers at the start of free agency in 2022.

He played in seven games in 2022, starting five of them. He opened the season as the team's No. 1 quarterback, starting the first three games, and stepped in later in the season when Kenny Pickett was injured.

Trubisky finished the 2022 season completing 117 of 180 passes for 1,252 yards and four touchdowns.

For his career Trubisky has started 55 of the 64 games he has played in during his six-year career.

He spent the first four seasons of his career with the Chicago Bears, who selected him in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft, the second player taken overall. He played for the Buffalo Bills in 2021, where he backed-up Josh Allen, playing in only six games with eight pass attempts.

During his time with the Bears, Trubisky started 50 of 51 games, completing 1,010 of 1,577 passes for 10,609 yards and 64 touchdowns, 37 interceptions and a passer rating of 87.2. He also had 190 rushing attempts for 1,057 yards and eight touchdowns.

Trubisky was the fastest Bears quarterback to reach the 10,000-yard plateau, doing so in 49 games. He passed Bears legendary quarterback Jim McMahon, who reached the 10,000-yard mark in 58 games.

He had career highs in passing yards (3,223) and touchdowns (24) in 2018, and completions (326) and attempts (516) in 2019, while racking up 3,138 yards and 17 touchdowns that season and being selected to the Pro Bowl.

In his rookie season, Trubisky set Bears' franchise records in multiple categories, including completions (196) and passing yards (2,193).