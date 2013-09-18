Traffic and Parking Details for Sunday's Game

Information Updated: Thursday, Sept. 19, 3:45 p.m.

The Steelers and Heinz Field have announced traffic and parking details in advance of the team's Sunday Night Football matchup against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, September 22.

The Steelers are encouraging fans to arrive to the North Shore after 6 p.m. Fans will not be permitted into most presold lots unless they purchase parking for the Pittsburgh Pirates game earlier in the day (please see list of lots below that will not be available) . To allow free-flowing traffic patterns between the Pirates and Steelers games, ramps and inbound traffic patterns will be closed until 6 p.m. around both stadiums on the North Shore campus.



Updated Details:

In addition, Alco Parking has informed the Steelers that the following parking lots WILL NOT be available for fans until 6 p.m. even if they have a pre-sold parking pass to the football game:

Lot 4

Lot 5

Lot 6

Blue 10 Garage

West General Robinson Red 5 Garage

The following traffic restrictions will be in place for the Steelers game:

General Robinson Street will have two lanes inbound and two lanes outbound to assist in the traffic between games.

Reedsdale Ave. westbound ramp to Rivers Casino will be closed (except for pre-sold parking passes to the Casino and Carnegie Science Center) from 4-6 p.m.

Allegheny Ave. southbound at Reedsdale Ave. will be closed from 4-6 p.m.

Tony Dorsett Ave. southbound at Reedsdale Ave. will be closed from 4-6 p.m.

Mazeroski Way southbound at Reedsdale Ave. will be closed from 4-6 p.m.

General Robinson Street westbound at Mazeroski Way will be closed from 4-6 p.m.

Casino Drive eastbound to North Shore Drive eastbound will be closed from 4-6 p.m.

Allegheny Ave. to Ridge Ave. will be closed from 4-6 p.m.

Merchant Street to West Ohio Street will be closed from 4-6 p.m.

West End Bridge ramp to Rivers Casino will be closed 4-6 p.m.

Rt. 279 southbound ramp to Reedsdale/Lacock will be closed from 4-6 p.m.

Federal Street and General Robinson Street will be closed from 4-6 p.m.

Federal Street to Lacock Street will be closed from 4-6 p.m.

Fort Duquesne Bridge ramp to North Shore will be closed from 4-6 p.m.

The Ninth Street Bridge will be open for Sunday's game.

The Clemente Bridge will close at 8 a.m. and re-open at approximately 5:30 p.m. for the Steelers game.

The Steelers recommend fans to utilize the following parking lots for Sunday's game:

The LRT ("T") will continue to provide free service from Downtown. Fans are encouraged to park in one of the nine Pittsburgh Parking Authority garages Downtown and Strip District for only $5.00.

Fans should utilize the following parking lots for Sunday's game:

Station Square, 1st Ave. Garage, Mellon Garage, Convention Center, Manor Garage, Oxford Garage, Allegheny Center Garage. Fans can also utilize the LRT service from the South Hills with service to the North Shore.

Golden Triangle and Strip District Parking will be available for a minimal cost of only $2.00. This includes the Manor Garage (564 Forbes Avenue) and 11th and Smallman (Strip District).The Carnegie Science Center parking lot will have cash parking and encourage Pirates fans to exit the lot by 5:30 p.m.

Rivers Casino will also be available for the normal parking rates for Steelers games.

Fans can utilize boat shuttles from the Golden Triangle and Strip District beginning three hours prior to the Steelers game.

Fans can also park at Station Square ($10.00) and ride the Gateway Clipper Fleet Steelers shuttle boats ($5.00 per person, each way).

The Allegheny Center Garage will be open for the Steelers game.

The Convention Center parking lots will be open beginning at 6 a.m. on Sunday morning.

Stage AE pre-sold parking passes will NOT be open for the Pirates game, but will be available for the Steelers game.

The CONSOL Energy Center lot is available on Sunday for $5.00.

Alco will distribute trash bags and flyers to all Pirates fans earlier in the day to assist in the communication of the Steelers game. Alco will also clean the parking lots between the two games.