Tomlin turns to Adams at NT

"I thought he controlled the game. As I mentioned after the game, I thought in the second half, he controlled the game, and we didn't in all phases," Tomlin said. "We didn't do enough to minimize him. We didn't do enough on offense to possess the ball and minimize his impact on it. We didn't do enough splash on special teams. Often times, the team that loses on Thursday nights is the team whose defense plays the most snaps, and ours did. He had a lot to do with it."

The result is a 1-2 start going into the game against the Jets (1-2). And an angry, frustrated team and coaching staff.

"I know that we're all pretty hacked off that we haven't won the past two games," Tomlin said. "We realize that football is our game, and our business is winning. So, we've got to get back to business."

The Steelers signed Adams Nov. 30 of last year off the practice squad of the New Orleans Saints with Alualu out for the season with a fractured ankle. The team had tried a number of different players at nose tackle before settling on Adams, a former third-round draft pick of the Packers.

Adams wound up appearing in five games, starting four, for the Steelers last season, but slipped back into a reserve role this season when the 35-year-old Alualu returned. Adams also suffered an ankle injury in training camp that slowed his progress during training camp, but made it back at the end of the preseason.

Adams is more of a penetrator at nose tackle than Alualu, offering the Steelers perhaps more big-play ability from the position.

"You could say that, but not significantly, no," Tomlin said when asked if Adams is a different style of player than Alualu. "He's capable of doing the things we ask him to do. He's played a lot of football for us. He played a lot, started a lot for us last year. He missed a lot of time during team development, and that probably slowed his progress. Since he's been back from injury, we've just seen a real uptick in his consistency and performance."

The Steelers could be looking for a little more splash from their defensive front, especially with All-Pro linebacker T.J. Watt on the Reserve/Injured List for at least two more weeks with a pectoral muscle injury.

Tomlin said he's not using Watt's absence as an excuse for the Steelers allowing 171 rushing yards to the Browns. The rushing defense is allowing 4.2 yards per carry – better than last season's NFL-worst 5.0 yards per attempt – but is 28th in overall run defense, giving up 142.7 yards per game. That's only slightly better than the NFL-low 146.1 yards per game the team allowed last season.

But that could have helped lead to the change at nose tackle.

"Sometimes you can spend a lot of time or waste a lot of time worrying about people who aren't at your disposal. I think that's my mindset and our mindset as we're here today, is to utilize the makeup of the guys that are available to us right now in an effort to play better," Tomlin said. "Although, T.J.'s absence is a component of what's going on with us, I just think that's the proper approach with how to look at it."

One thing the weekend of self scouting didn't call for the team to do was make a change at quarterback – or anywhere else on an offense that is 19th in the league in scoring average despite putting up just 18.0 points per game.

Tomlin said he's happy with the progress both Trubisky and the offense as a whole have been making.

"In all areas," Tomlin said when asked where he has seen Trubisky making progress. "The decision making. Where he's going with the ball. The timing with which he's making decisions. The prudent use of mobility, whether it's by schematics or ad lib. But just generally, all areas."

Like many people, Tomlin has heard different people saying it's time for a change at quarterback. That included chants for Pickett during the team's 17-14 loss in their home opener two weeks ago against the Patriots.

But Tomlin doesn't see that in a negative light.

"Our fans are not an issue," he said. "We love our fans and the enthusiasm that they bring. We're not going to make that a negative. They care, and that's an awesome thing."

That doesn't mean further changes won't come down the line if the Steelers don't turn things around. It just means Tomlin doesn't see the need to drastic changes at this point – other than making a move at nose tackle.

"Certainly, we're going to do what's required to take care of this week's business, which is to win," Tomlin said. "I'm open to whatever that entails. At the same time, we're not going to blow in the wind. I think that's the sentiment I want to relay.