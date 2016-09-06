Tomlin talks Gilbert trade, lists injuries

"His pedigree speaks for itself," said Tomlin about Gilbert. "He's a guy we had a great deal of respect for when he came out for the draft, and anytime those young guys are potentially available to us, we're open to pursuing them, provided there is a need and an opportunity."

There is a need, for sure, what with Senquez Golson trying to come back from a Lisfranc injury sustained early in training camp and what with Artie Burns missing almost all of camp/preseason before being able to return to see his first professional snaps in the preseason finale against the Carolina Panthers.

The reasons why the eighth overall pick of a draft held just a couple of years ago might be available in exchange for a sixth-round pick in a draft that's still two years away range from poor play to blatant insubordination to a new coach wanting to cut ties with the previous regime's players, but Tomlin said none of that mattered to the Steelers.

"We don't care what happened in Cleveland, to be quite honest with you," said Tomlin. "We're not asking a bunch of questions in that regard. We simply acquired a young cornerback that another team didn't want or need, and we're putting him in our environment and starting the process of going to work on a day-to-day basis and see where that leads us. I know he's excited about being here. He had a good day of work (Monday), but we'll live it day-by-day and we'll see if his story can become a similar one to Ross Cockrell's, for example."

There weren't a lot of favorable references for Gilbert coming from anyone associated with the Browns, but Tomlin explained that the Steelers were only interested in hearing from the player himself.

"We didn't talk a lot to other people about what transpired over there, because, to be honest with you, you're not going to get a lot of straight answers," said Tomlin. "We talked to him once we acquired him and wanted to know from his perspective why he thought he was here. And that's probably the most important element of it – his perspective on what transpired and how he can move forward."

TOMLIN'S INJURY UPDATE

"Bud Dupree has been placed on IR, and he's capable of being designated-to-return. He's got a muscular core injury that he's been battling over the course of the last several weeks. These things sometimes get better with time, and sometimes you can manage them. Sometimes they require a surgical repair of some kind. He's being evaluated in the next couple of days to determine what route we're going to take, but by putting him on IR, and potentially designated-to-return, we took the timetable off it and we just want to get him healthy. Hopefully, he'll be back in uniform for us in 2016 and be the core contributor to our efforts he's capable of being.

"This next group of guys have been dealing with injuries of some description and can be characterized as day-to-day. Rosie Nix (back), Dan McCullers (knee), Robert Golden (groin), Cody Wallace (knee), Marcus Gilbert (elbow), Cam Heyward (ankle), and Markus Wheaton (shoulder) all can be characterized as day-to-day. Many of these guys missed the last opportunity to play, but basically it was the nature of that opportunity. Had it been a regular season game, I imagine many of the people I mentioned would have been available to us in some form or fashion. These guys have started the process of working themselves toward availability this week. We have an extra day, and we we'll utilize that extra day. Hopefully that extra day is beneficial to us and to them individually. I feel optimistic about all of those guys, and I don't have any other information regarding their availability other than day-to-day.

"A new injury that could be included in that day-to-day is (Javon) Hargrave. He sustained a minor injury at practice yesterday and wasn't able to finish. He has been evaluated, and that evaluation told us it's day-to-day.