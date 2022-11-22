Tomlin: Stopping the run a must this week

"It starts with Taylor for us. We haven't been in a stadium with him before, but we respect his talents and his resume, what he's been able to do and put together," Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday at his weekly press conference at the UPMC-Rooney Sports Complex. "We believe quality play for them centers around his exploits and what he's able to do. They had a nice significant win a couple of weeks ago in (Las) Vegas, and I think he ran for 147 (yards).

"There was a commitment again to the run game last week. I think he had 22-plus carries. For us, we have to minimize his impact on the game."

The Raiders played the Colts in Saturday's coaching debut, losing that game 25-20.

There was obviously some unknown for the Raiders in that situation. But with two games with which to look at what Saturday and Frazier have done with the Indianapolis offense, Tomlin is less concerned about the unknown.

"I know Jeff Saturday. I've gotten to know him over the years. I know the position he played, and I would imagine that he has an affinity for establishing the run," Tomlin said. (That's) common-sense analysis, but we also have two games to look at, eight quarters of a body of work to put with the others, so look at things that are the same, to analyze the things that are different. I would imagine it was a big deal for the (Las) Vegas Raiders a couple of weeks ago. With each passing day it becomes less of a deal and more about preparedness and quality of play for all involved."

Fortunately for the Steelers, they seem to have fixed the run-stopping issues that plagued them last season when they finished dead last in the NFL.