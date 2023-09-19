Tomlin: Steelers need to find offensive consistency

Tomlin has not been unhappy with Pickett's work leading up to each week, but the results haven't necessarily been what the Steelers expect of their second-year quarterback.

"He's done a lot of things well in preparation," Tomlin said. "Performance, he could play better. We all could play better. But procedurally I like what I see from him. And usually when a guy procedurally is in the right spot, the performance soon follows."

The hope is that gets worked out in Week 3 at Las Vegas against the Raiders.

Getting most consistency on offense would be a good place to start.

The Steelers averaged 146 yards rushing per game over their final nine games of 2022, and did so with one of the best negative run ratios in the league. But thus far in 2023, they've been stopped for zero or negative yards in the running game far too often.

Not counting knee-downs by the quarterback, the Steelers have seen 14 of their 25 running plays thus far in 2023 go for two or fewer yards.

"Without looking at the film, I think it was just lack of execution again," center Mason Cole said of the lack of running game fluidity against the Browns, who limited the Steelers to 55 yards on 21 carries. "The last two weeks, we haven't executed to the level we know we can. We've got to get that fixed."

Conversely, they've had eight running plays go for five yards or more, with Najee Harris gaining 62 of his team-best 74 rushing yards on three carries of 21, 17 and 24 yards.

The Steelers went into 2023 wanting to produce more chunk plays. But they've largely been feast or famine when it comes to their running game.