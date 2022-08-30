Tomlin's not saying; Mitch isn't asking

Aug 30, 2022 at 03:47 PM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

When Coach Mike Tomlin was asked if he is ready to name who the Steelers starting quarterback is going to be when the team opens the regular season against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sept. 11, the answer was simple and to the point.

"No, I'm not," said Tomlin.

Just because he isn't sharing the information, though, doesn't mean he hasn't made a decision.

"Who is to say it's not settled," said Tomlin. "I am just not making any announcements. It's fruitless for us. We've got work ahead of us and so that is not on our agenda to make any announcements to feed the beast. We don't care about the beast."

When asked if it could be a distraction to the quarterbacks or the team, Tomlin's answer once again was simple.

"Not hardly," he said.

Veteran Mitch Trubisky, who has been in a battle for the job with rookie Kenny Pickett and fellow veteran Mason Rudolph, said they haven't been told anything yet on who the starter will be.

"He hasn't said anything," said Trubisky. "It's not a distraction to us this week. It's about going out there. Whoever goes out there put in the work, continue to get better and then when it needs to be discussed, it will be discussed. Coach T handles his business when he needs to, and we just go about ours as well."

Trubisky isn't in Tomlin's ear at all trying to find out what is happening and said people, outside of locker room interviews, aren't asking him either.

"Never asked him once," said Trubisky. "Nobody asks me. Zero.

"If Coach T doesn't say it, there's no point in even asking me. When he says it, that's when it will need to be said.

"We know what we need to do on a daily basis. You come in here, whenever your number is called you come in and do your work and do what needs to be done for the team and to the best of your ability. All of that other stuff is just headlines that we have no control over, and we don't care about. We're here to work and help the Steelers win."

Related Content

news

Steelers make two trades; release five players

The Steelers got down to the mandatory 53-man roster on Tuesday, while also making two trades

news

Steelers 2022 53-man roster

A look at who makes up the initial Steelers 53-man roster

news

Asked and Answered: Aug. 30

Harvin seems to be on track both mentally and physically to improve in his second NFL season

news

Steelers fans are picture perfect

It's almost time for Steelers fans to share photos showing their support of the black and gold worldwide

news

After further review: Big plays in the Steelers' DNA

Offense emerges from preseason determined to keep taking shots

news

Labriola on the win over the Lions

When the offense takes the field for the opener, it would be a surprise if Trubisky wasn't the QB

news

Steelers defeat Lions, 19-9

Steelers complete undefeated preseason by grinding out win over Lions

news

Watt ranked No. 6 in NFL's Top 100

T.J. Watt is ranked No. 6 in the NFL's Top 100 Players of 2022

news

Tomlin on Mitch, receivers, urgency and injuries

Coach Mike Tomlin talked about a variety of topics following the Steelers win over the Lions in the preseason

news

Trubisky is Digest Player of the Week

The most veteran QB on the roster finished strong, led offense to 16 of the 19 points it scored

news

What went right, wrong vs Detroit

The highs and lows from the Steelers/Lions game at Acrisure Stadium

Advertising