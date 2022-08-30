Tomlin's not saying; Mitch isn't asking

Veteran Mitch Trubisky, who has been in a battle for the job with rookie Kenny Pickett and fellow veteran Mason Rudolph, said they haven't been told anything yet on who the starter will be.

"He hasn't said anything," said Trubisky. "It's not a distraction to us this week. It's about going out there. Whoever goes out there put in the work, continue to get better and then when it needs to be discussed, it will be discussed. Coach T handles his business when he needs to, and we just go about ours as well."

Trubisky isn't in Tomlin's ear at all trying to find out what is happening and said people, outside of locker room interviews, aren't asking him either.

"Never asked him once," said Trubisky. "Nobody asks me. Zero.

"If Coach T doesn't say it, there's no point in even asking me. When he says it, that's when it will need to be said.