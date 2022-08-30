Tomlin's not saying; Mitch isn't asking

When Coach Mike Tomlin was asked if he is ready to name who the Steelers starting quarterback is going to be when the team opens the regular season against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sept. 11, the answer was simple and to the point.
"No, I'm not," said Tomlin.
Just because he isn't sharing the information, though, doesn't mean he hasn't made a decision.
"Who is to say it's not settled," said Tomlin. "I am just not making any announcements. It's fruitless for us. We've got work ahead of us and so that is not on our agenda to make any announcements to feed the beast. We don't care about the beast."
When asked if it could be a distraction to the quarterbacks or the team, Tomlin's answer once again was simple.
"Not hardly," he said.
Veteran Mitch Trubisky, who has been in a battle for the job with rookie Kenny Pickett and fellow veteran Mason Rudolph, said they haven't been told anything yet on who the starter will be.
"He hasn't said anything," said Trubisky. "It's not a distraction to us this week. It's about going out there. Whoever goes out there put in the work, continue to get better and then when it needs to be discussed, it will be discussed. Coach T handles his business when he needs to, and we just go about ours as well."
Trubisky isn't in Tomlin's ear at all trying to find out what is happening and said people, outside of locker room interviews, aren't asking him either.
"Never asked him once," said Trubisky. "Nobody asks me. Zero.
"If Coach T doesn't say it, there's no point in even asking me. When he says it, that's when it will need to be said.
"We know what we need to do on a daily basis. You come in here, whenever your number is called you come in and do your work and do what needs to be done for the team and to the best of your ability. All of that other stuff is just headlines that we have no control over, and we don't care about. We're here to work and help the Steelers win."