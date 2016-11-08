Tomlin's Injury Update: Post Ravens

Nov 08, 2016 at 04:04 AM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Bob Labriola

Steelers.com

TOMLIN'S INJURY UPDATE
"We had several guys come back, it was their first time at extended action against Baltimore. Guys like Marcus Gilbert and Cam Heyward. There were no negative repercussions in terms of the participation from those guys.

"There were some long-term guys who have been working their way back from injury. Ladarius Green really had a good week last week, and we'll see where his participation takes us this week; he'll have an opportunity for consideration this week if all goes well.

"We'll start the process with Bud Dupree this week in terms of practicing. He has been working a lot on the perimeter, and we'll start the process with him this week. (Dupree and Green) will get going, in terms of getting up to speed and being football-ready.

"Some in-game injuries: Darrius Heyward-Bey has a foot sprain. He's getting evaluated. I don't have the latest update today. Again, we'll let his practice participation be our guide, or even whether he's available to practice. Jordan Dangerfield sustained a groin injury in-game. He's down getting evaluated right now, and we'll know more about him tomorrow. Maurkice Pouncey had a surgical procedure to fix his dislocated thumb. In all likelihood, it's going to table him at the early portions of the week, but he'll have an opportunity to practice as we push toward Thursday and Friday – particularly Friday – and we'll see where that participation takes us in terms of game availability.

"Le'Veon Bell has been dealing with a knee injury, and we're having that knee evaluated today and we'll see where that takes us in terms of his practice participation. I would imagine Ben (Roethlisberger) could be limited some. I haven't seen him today. Coming back and getting back into playing form after missing some time with his knee (injury)."

