Tomlin's Injury Update: Post KC

"The (Chiefs) game was not without its consequences. We have more injuries to note, some guys whose availability in some instances is highly questionable and in some instances it's just questionable. But nevertheless, how we manage this and how we utilize the guys who are available to us and how they perform will ultimately define us this week.

"Marcus Gilbert (ankle) is highly questionable. Ryan Harris (lower leg) is questionable. Cody Wallace (knee) will be out. Eli Rogers (turf toe) will be out. Senquez Golson (foot) will be out. Rosie Nix (back) will continue to walk the path that we've walked with him; we'll evaluate his participation (in practice) and let that be our guide as he comes back from his injury.

"Some more in-game injuries: Ryan Shazier (ankle) – we'll see how his week progresses. Anthony Chickillo (knee) – the same thing. Ramon Foster (chest) missed last week but he has a chance this week, and like some of these other cases, his practice participation will be our guide. The same for Robert Golden (hamstring) and Ryan Shazier (knee).