Tomlin's Injury Update: Post Jets

"Cam Heyward has a hamstring injury, and he can be characterized as out for this game. I'm not going to get into the length of time he could be out. Just being around Cameron for the last number of years, I know that he doesn't fall in the realm of what's normal in anything that he does. He just has that level of commitment and he's that talented of a guy. We can characterize him as out for this week, and we'll re-evaluate where he is at the beginning of next week.

"The same thing can be said for Robert Golden and his groin injury. Cody Wallace is still working back from his knee injury. I don't expect him to have a lot of participation this week. If he participates, then we'll look at the quality and the amount of the participation and then let that be our guide.