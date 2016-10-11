Tomlin's Injury Update: Post Jets

Oct 11, 2016 at 04:15 AM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Bob Labriola

Steelers.com

TOMLIN'S INJURY UPDATE
"We're in the beginning stages of putting together a plan and looking at the pieces that are available to us. That being said, I'll update you on a few injury things:

"Cam Heyward has a hamstring injury, and he can be characterized as out for this game. I'm not going to get into the length of time he could be out. Just being around Cameron for the last number of years, I know that he doesn't fall in the realm of what's normal in anything that he does. He just has that level of commitment and he's that talented of a guy. We can characterize him as out for this week, and we'll re-evaluate where he is at the beginning of next week.

"The same thing can be said for Robert Golden and his groin injury. Cody Wallace is still working back from his knee injury. I don't expect him to have a lot of participation this week. If he participates, then we'll look at the quality and the amount of the participation and then let that be our guide.

"We have a host of other guys who are dealing with known injuries that we have talked about in the past, and it's just status quo with them until we get onto the practice field and we see what they can and cannot do. That list includes Markus Wheaton (shoulder), Marcus Gilbert (ankle), Ryan Shazier (knee), Sammie Coates (finger laceration), Eli Rogers (turf toe), Justin Gilbert (knee), Robert Golden (hamstring), Rosie Nix (back), and Le'Veon Bell has a knee injury that has gotten maintenance and may limit him at the early portions of the week, but he should be available to us in the game."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

