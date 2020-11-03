Labriola On

Tomlin's Injury Update: Nov. 3

Nov 03, 2020 at 01:01 PM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Bob Labriola

Steelers.com

Coach Mike Tomlin detailed the following injury information during his weekly news conference at noon on Tuesday from the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex:

TOMLIN'S INJURY UPDATE
"We have a couple of guys who have missed some time who are scheduled to work without restrictions this week, which means they will be available for action, and we'll be glad to have them back. Those guys are Derek Watt (hamstring) and Jordan Dangerfield (quad).

"There were some injuries that happened in-game, and player availability will be determined by their ability to work (in practice) this week and the quality of that work. That would be Tyson Alualu (knee) and Cam Heyward (quad). Mike Hilton (shoulder) continues to work his way back from his injury. We're more optimistic about Cam Heyward, and it's a wait-and-see regarding Tyson.

"With a number of those guys being at the defensive line position, we'll be calling on a number of our guys who have made up the depth at that position. They'll have an opportunity to rise up and play quality ball for us.

"We've seen a lot of that in recent weeks, starting with Robert (Spillane) at the inside linebacker position. We're going to have an opportunity with guys like Isaiah Buggs and Henry Mondeaux and maybe even Carlos Davis having an opportunity to rise up for us this week in potential replacement for guys like Tyson and (Chris) Wormley, who's (on injured reserve)."

Later, Tomlin was asked about the availability of inside linebacker Ulysees Gilbert, who was inactive for four of the first five games and then was unavailable for last Sunday's game in Baltimore with a back injury. An issue with his back also hampered Gilbert for a large portion of his rookie season of 2019. "We'll see," answered Tomlin. "It depends on how his back behaves."

This also is the week the Steelers have to make a decision on whether to activate veteran offensive lineman Stefen Wisniewski from injured reserve or leave him on the list for the rest of the season. Wisniewski injured a pectoral in the opener against the New York Giants. Said Tomlin about whether the team has to make a decision on Wisniewski this week: "We do, and we will."

Related Content

news

Tomlin sticking with Rudolph against Ravens

Pickett could serve as the backup in Baltimore
news

Steelers sticking with Rudolph against Seahawks

Pickett still limited by ankle surgery
news

Steelers turning to Rudolph against Bengals

Pickett could return to practice this week; Kazee suspended
news

Tomlin, Steelers understand urgency of final stretch

Steelers head coach stresses importance of Saturday's game against Colts
news

Trubisky to start against Patriots with Pickett out

Pickett out with an ankle injury that required surgery
news

Tomlin: Watt 'best defensive player on the planet'

Steelers set to add Fitzpatrick, Adams back to what's been a very good defense
news

Tomlin: Moving forward with Faulkner, Sullivan offers challenges

Steelers head coach said decision to replace Canada as offensive coordinator wasn't done lightly
news

Steelers set to lean on veteran leadership of Roberts 

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin says team won't look outside for inside linebacker help
news

Tomlin: Jones will get another look at RT

Rookie helped spark running game in win over Titans
news

Fitzpatrick out, but Pickett has a chance to play against Titans

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin says quarterback has 'no structural damage to ribs'
news

Tomlin not surprised by Pickett's fourth-quarter heroics

Steelers would like faster starts, but know comebacks are in their QB's DNA
news

Tomlin: Bye offered Steelers time for evaluation

At 3-2, Steelers find themselves in the mix in a tight AFC North race
Advertising