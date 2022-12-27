Tomlin looks to correct a 'bad day' by run defense

But of the 641 rushing yards they've allowed since their bye week, one-third came in that game against the Ravens, who are second in the league, averaging 166 yards per game.

And just because the Ravens ran the ball successfully against the Steelers a few weeks ago, doesn't mean they'll do so again.

"I've been in this league long enough to know that you can roll two teams out in back-to-back days and the game can unfold differently," Tomlin acknowledged. "Although we did play them a couple of weeks ago and there are things to be gleaned from that, I don't think either party is hanging their hat on how that transpired or that component of it."

One thing the Steelers do know is that they'll need to be prepared for runs from the quarterback – regardless of who the Ravens start at the position.

Lamar Jackson has missed Baltimore's last three games with a knee injury, and Ravens head coach John Harbaugh has been non-committal regarding the status of his quarterback this week. If Jackson is held out again, Tyler Huntley would get the start against the Steelers.

Huntley is 2-1 as a starter in place of Jackson, despite throwing for just 517 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions. He's done that by bolstering Baltimore's rushing attack with 113 yards on the ground. It's not the team-best 764 yards Jackson has rushed for this season, but Huntley's mobility is a threat.

"I think it's very similar in terms of their ability to utilize the quarterback position by design or to make sure you are responsible for it," Tomlin said. "Whether or not the quarterback is carrying the ball or not, you have to be responsible for him carrying out play fakes and so forth that mirror other coordinated runs. Whether it's Huntley or Jackson, all of those things have been very similar."