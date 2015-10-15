Tomlin: 'It's something everybody feeds off of'

On what he sees from Arizona's front seven:

"Those guys are doing a great job of coming off blocks and making plays and playing with a great deal of energy. The way that they hustle defensively, a lot of that is predicated on big people. When you've got big guys like Calais Campbell who run to the ball in the matter in which he does, I think it inspires others and I think it's something everybody feeds off of."

On what stands out most about Arizona's run game:

"That it's married so well to their play-action pass. That's not unlike what Bruce did when he was here. It makes it difficult to minimize their run, and their run action passing game works very well together."Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger