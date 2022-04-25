Tomlin, Colbert talk all things draft

FA benefits draft prep: The Steelers were busy during free agency this year, adding six unrestricted free agents while also keeping many of their own.

During their annual pre-draft press conference at Heinz Field on Monday, both Coach Mike Tomlin and General Manager Kevin Colbert addressed the importance of the free agent signings as they prepare for the draft. While signing a player at a given position won't prevent them from drafting at that position, it did fill some gaps before going into the draft.

"Our goal always is to address all needs so we can kind of let the field come to us in the draft. We feel comfortable that we have quality, capable guys at each and every position," said Tomlin. "And that's what we desire, and that way we can go into the draft and not feel undue pressure in terms of reaching positionally, etc.

"So, we had a very productive free agency period. We are excited about the guys that we were able to acquire. Obviously just beginning to get to know them as professionals and football players, but in terms of how we acquire talent, free agency and then the draft, we think that free agency has really set us up nicely to have a good draft."

Colbert said the team will approach the draft the same way as they always have even with the success in free agency, always looking for the best available when they are on the clock.

"We always have approached it the same way," said Colbert. "When free agency began, obviously that creates some situations where you try to fill in certain holes through that period, as Coach mentioned. We thought we did some of that. And anytime we have draft preparations, and two players are close, if you have strength at one position and not another, and the players are close, you obviously will take that player where your strength isn't as good.