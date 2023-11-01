Titans are talking about T.J., Kenny and fans

The Steelers take on the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night at Acrisure Stadium, a quick turnaround for both teams.
The Titans, who are 3-4, are coming off a win over the Atlanta Falcons, led by rookie quarterback Will Levis who threw four touchdown passes in his first NFL start.
Levis is expected to start again this week and Titans Coach Mike Vrabel knows how tough the quick turnaround can be, especially going against a defense like the Steelers for a young quarterback.
"It's a new opponent, so everything is just sped up," said Vrabel. "We talked about what it is physically, but just the mental preparation that goes on to a new opponent, new scheme, new players that they have to learn. So, I think that's a challenge as well."
The Titans weighed in on more, including talking about linebacker T.J. Watt, quarterback Kenny Pickett and the Acrisure Stadium crowd.
* * *
Coach Mike Vrabel on T.J. Watt:
"He's a talented player. He's long, he's athletic, he's instinctive and we'll have to work to do a great job on the edges. (Alex) Highsmith is explosive and fast and can rush up-field. He's got a good spin move. So, we'll have to make sure that those guys are accounted for and try to get hats on them and then also get guys out in the route when we throw the football."
Quarterback Will Levis on having to know where Watt is:
"I definitely have to be aware of where No. 90 is for sure. We've got confidence in our guys that we can take care of him. Just getting the ball out and knowing what we are going to expect from them defensively and hopefully counter."
Receiver DeAndre Hopkins on the Steelers defense:
"They've got one of the best guys rushing the quarterback in the game. One of the best that has done it in a long time, T.J. Watt. Not just him, but they have guys in the secondary. Patrick Peterson is an experienced player as well. They are an all-around good defense."
Running back Derrick Henry on playing in Pittsburgh:
"I think guys are excited to play on Thursday in a great environment in Pittsburgh. It's always great when you play there. The crowd is into it. It's a great atmosphere. We just have to focus on locking in on the details. We know we haven't won on the road."
Defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons on playing in Pittsburgh:
"As far as I know it's going to be a hostile environment playing in Pittsburgh. We have to be ready to handle that road environment."
Safety Amani Hooker on playing in Pittsburgh:
"Two years ago we played there. It was live. They had the towels going. It's going to be good energy and we're going to be ready to go."
Vrabel on the challenge of scheduling on a short week:
"It's all about mental prep. It's all about getting recovered as much as they can. Get as many mental reps in as we can, formations, breaking the huddle and working with the crowd noise and the environment of a Thursday night game in Pittsburgh."
Levis on playing in Pittsburgh:
"Playing or not, I had this game circled on the schedule, just because I know how great the environment is going to be. Their fans are going to come out, it's going to be a nice environment. I am looking forward to taking it in and doing my thing."
Vrabel on what has stood out about Kenny Pickett:
"I think that there's ability to have command of the offense, whether it's a no-huddle. He's got good movement skills, new weapons back here in Diontae Johnson, (George) Pickens. I think he throws the deep ball and Kenny's got good composure.
"I looked at Baltimore and the way that they pressured him and then the ability to come back, recognize it, hit a big play in that football game. That's not an easy defense to go against, so for him to be able to, one, essentially have a mistake with a free blitzer and take a sack—took care of the football—but then recognize it later on in the game and be able to go up top to Pickens."
Hooker on preparing for who will start at quarterback:
"We're preparing for either Pickett or (Mitch) Trubisky. Whoever shows up. We don't think they're going to change too much from what they do. They are definitely going to get (George Pickens) and (Diontae Johnson) the ball on the outside."
Simmons on Pickett:
"He has the play maker he wants to get the ball to, George Pickens. He is a heckuva player. We know that's who he wants to get the ball to. Start off stopping the run. We are going to work together and get after him. He is also mobile. We have to be able to be ready for that. If they have a designed run, or if the read is not there, he may want to move around and scramble. We have to be on the same page and ready for that."
