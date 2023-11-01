Titans are talking about T.J., Kenny and fans

Coach Mike Vrabel on T.J. Watt:

"He's a talented player. He's long, he's athletic, he's instinctive and we'll have to work to do a great job on the edges. (Alex) Highsmith is explosive and fast and can rush up-field. He's got a good spin move. So, we'll have to make sure that those guys are accounted for and try to get hats on them and then also get guys out in the route when we throw the football."

Quarterback Will Levis on having to know where Watt is:

"I definitely have to be aware of where No. 90 is for sure. We've got confidence in our guys that we can take care of him. Just getting the ball out and knowing what we are going to expect from them defensively and hopefully counter."

Receiver DeAndre Hopkins on the Steelers defense:

"They've got one of the best guys rushing the quarterback in the game. One of the best that has done it in a long time, T.J. Watt. Not just him, but they have guys in the secondary. Patrick Peterson is an experienced player as well. They are an all-around good defense."

Running back Derrick Henry on playing in Pittsburgh:

"I think guys are excited to play on Thursday in a great environment in Pittsburgh. It's always great when you play there. The crowd is into it. It's a great atmosphere. We just have to focus on locking in on the details. We know we haven't won on the road."

Defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons on playing in Pittsburgh:

"As far as I know it's going to be a hostile environment playing in Pittsburgh. We have to be ready to handle that road environment."

Safety Amani Hooker on playing in Pittsburgh:

"Two years ago we played there. It was live. They had the towels going. It's going to be good energy and we're going to be ready to go."

Vrabel on the challenge of scheduling on a short week:

"It's all about mental prep. It's all about getting recovered as much as they can. Get as many mental reps in as we can, formations, breaking the huddle and working with the crowd noise and the environment of a Thursday night game in Pittsburgh."