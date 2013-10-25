Timmons won't let cast hold him back

Linebacker Lawrence Timmons suffered a broken left hand against the Ravens last week, never letting it slow him down then or in practice this week despite working with a cast on it. And don't expect it to be a problem for him when the Steelers play the Oakland Raiders on Sunday afternoon.

"I played with it in a game before," said Timmons of the cast. "Pain is a part of this game. You know what you sign up for when you play football. I am a linebacker. I love the physicality of it. I am excited to go out there and play with my teammates and just always do what I can do."

Timmons said that while he does feel some pain, he won't let that hold him back. He doesn't expect to have any restrictions on Sunday, unless it comes to an interception.