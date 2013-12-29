Timmons is Digest Player of Week

Dec 29, 2013 at 09:06 AM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Bob Labriola

Steelers.com

LAWRENCE TIMMONS
Inside Linebacker

On an afternoon when Antonio Brown and Le'Veon Bell were setting records for the Pittsburgh Steelers, Lawrence Timmons was doing a bunch of things to help them win the final regular season game of their 2013 season.

It was a game in which the Steelers defense stymied the Browns offense until garbage time, and Timmons was all over the Heinz Field grass making plays. He finished with eight tackles, including one for loss, he added a sack and defensed a pass, and his interception in the final minute iced the outcome that was a 20-7 victory over Cleveland.

Lawrence Timmons is the Steelers Digest Player of the Week.

Also considered were both record-setters: Brown and Bell. With nine catches for 87 yards, Brown became the first player in NFL history to have at least five receptions and at least 50 receiving yards in every game of a 16-game regular season. With 96 yards from scrimmage, Bell broke Franco Harris' rookie record for yards from scrimmage in a season, with 1,259.

In addition, Jarvis Jones contributed nine tackles, including one for loss, and added a pass defensed; Brett Keisel had three tackles, plus a strip/sack that was recovered by Chris Carter; and Cam Heyward had three tackles, including two for loss, plus a sack and two hits on the quarterback.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

