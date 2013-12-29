Timmons is Digest Player of Week

It was a game in which the Steelers defense stymied the Browns offense until garbage time, and Timmons was all over the Heinz Field grass making plays. He finished with eight tackles, including one for loss, he added a sack and defensed a pass, and his interception in the final minute iced the outcome that was a 20-7 victory over Cleveland.

Lawrence Timmons is the Steelers Digest Player of the Week.

Also considered were both record-setters: Brown and Bell. With nine catches for 87 yards, Brown became the first player in NFL history to have at least five receptions and at least 50 receiving yards in every game of a 16-game regular season. With 96 yards from scrimmage, Bell broke Franco Harris' rookie record for yards from scrimmage in a season, with 1,259.