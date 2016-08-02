training-camp_category-logo_horizontal_180x24

Times set for Steelers-Lions joint practices

Aug 02, 2016 at 01:58 AM

LATROBE, Pa. – After practicing against their teammates for almost two weeks, the Steelers will get a different look when the Detroit Lions visit Saint Vincent College for two joint practices.

The Steelers will practice against the Lions on Tuesday, Aug. 9 at 2:55 p.m. and Wednesday, Aug. 10 at 5:30 p.m. at Saint Vincent College. Gates and parking lots each day will open three hours before the start of each practice.

Joint practices have gained popularity in the NFL over the last five years, an opportunity for teams who have already been in a camp for a few weeks to break the monotony and gain valuable practice time.

This will mark the second time the Steelers have held a joint practice under Coach Mike Tomlin. The Steelers held two joint practices against the Buffalo Bills at Saint Vincent College in 2014.

The Steelers host the Lions on Friday, Aug. 12 in the team's preseason opener at Heinz Field at 7 p.m.

Complete 2016 Steelers Training Camp Schedule.

