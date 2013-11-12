Thomas categorized as out by Tomlin

Nov 12, 2013 at 04:40 AM

Rookie safety Shamarko Thomas is expected to miss this week's game against the Detroit Lions with a high ankle sprain he suffered against the Buffalo Bills this past Sunday.

"His ankle is more significant," said Coach Mike Tomlin. "He probably could be categorized as out."

Others who are banged up and could be limited in practice early in the week, but are expected to play on Sunday, are defensive end Brett Keisel with plantar fasciitis; guard Ramon Foster with a right ankle sprain; center Fernando Velasco with a right knee contusion and linebacker LaMarr Woodley with a left calf strain.

Several players already banged up that are also expected to play include most of the team's offensive line: tackle Mike Adams (ribs), tackle Kelvin Beachum (hip flexor), guard David DeCastro (ankle) and tackle Marcus Gilbert (ankle).

"We don't anticipate them or their preparation being altered at all," said Tomlin.

