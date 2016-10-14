This and That

This & That: Tickets, staying put & the standard

Oct 14, 2016 at 01:00 AM

A little bit of this, and a little bit of that as the Steelers prepare to take on the Miami Dolphins.

Formidable foe: Maurkice Pouncey won't be going head-to-head against the player he probably thinks in the best on the Dolphins roster, his twin brother Mike who is Miami's center, but he will be facing some formidable foes in their defensive front.

"They have great pass rushers," said Pouncey. "The front seven plays really, really hard. I think right now with them they are in a position where they are not making the right plays. If you watch them on film guys are playing really hard. They have a lot of great players. I know their record shows 1-4, but if you watch them on film guys get after it."

Pouncey is excited to play against his brother's team though, and said that while he needs about 50 or so tickets for family and friends, it's his brothers turn to buy them.

"When they played here, I bought," said Pouncey. "It's his turn."

Ticket time: Speaking of tickets, Pouncey isn't the only one with a long list looking for tickets this week. The Steelers have several players from the Florida area, or who played college ball there, and the ticket requests are plentiful.

"I need 60 tickets," said Antonio Brown. "It's always great to know you are going to have friends and family there to support you. I am asking all of my teammates for tickets, as much as possible. I am having a little ticket contest too so people can win tickets to the game online and my social media."

Eli Rogers, who returned to practice this week after missing the last two games, is a Miami native who is also expecting a lot of friends and family at the game.

"It's going to be real exciting," said Rogers. "The first time I get to play on this kind of stage in front of my friends and family. It's my city. It's going to be real exciting. I need about 20 tickets. I am getting as many tickets from my teammates as I can. There are going to be a lot of people there."

For Anthony Chickillo, the game in Miami is going back to where he played college ball at the University of Miami.

"I am excited about going back and playing where my college is," said Chickillo. "It's fun to be able to play in front of your friends and family and have them all there watching. I am probably going to have to get about 20 tickets. It's tough, but we'll get it done."

Rookie Artie Burns can't wait for his family and friends to see him play.

"It's going to be great," said Burns. "I am going to have my family there watching me play. It will be my first NFL game where they all get to see me play. It will be good to go back. There will be no nerves. It will be like I am back at home."

Staying put: The NFL's flex scheduling policy is in effect right now, and two games have been protected by FOX, meaning they won't be flexed. The Steelers Nov. 13 game against the Dallas Cowboys and the Dec. 4 game against the New York Giants will not be changed. Both are 4:25 p.m. kickoffs at Heinz Field.

The standard: Next man up has been in full effect this season for the Steelers, and defensive coordinator Keith Butler likes the effort that has been put forth so far from those getting the job done when their number is called.

"What these guys have done every time somebody has gotten hurt, they come in and try to hold up the standard that we expect from our guys," said Butler. "All of them that have come in for us have done a good job."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Haden: 'I have never been a part of this'

This & That gives Joe Haden's take of his first playoff game, and the excitement all around.

news

When Pouncey talks, everyone listens

Maurkice Pouncey is the true definition of a leader.

news

This & That: 'We want to sweep the division'

The Steelers are focused on finishing the regular season strong.

news

This & That: 'Take his plate and eat off it'

Fear not, JuJu Smith-Schuster and the receivers won't be stealing Santa's cookies.

news

This & That: Hype, fans & pressure

Players are embracing the hype for Sunday's game, and hope the fans are fired up.

news

This & That:'It's feeling like a kid again'

Ramon Foster and his teammates love it when the lights come on.

news

This & That: 'We rise to the occasion'

Playing on primetime, the Bengals rivalry, and HOFers on JuJu are all being talked about.

news

This & That: 'The sky is the limit'

Offensive production, fan favorites, and JuJu and AB are among this week's many topics.

news

This & That: Staying ready, 'A' game & more

James Conner is staying ready, time to bring the 'A' game, and ready for a second half surge.

news

This & That: Wanting to be great

Eli Rogers has a chip on his shoulder, and the defense talks about doing their job.

news

This & That: 'It' factor, rivalry, inside scoop

All of this and more awaits you in this week's This & That.

news

This & That: Run D, JuJu & Lambert

Hitting on all the topics as the Steelers prepare to take on the Chiefs.

Advertising