This & That: Tickets, staying put & the standard

"It's going to be real exciting," said Rogers. "The first time I get to play on this kind of stage in front of my friends and family. It's my city. It's going to be real exciting. I need about 20 tickets. I am getting as many tickets from my teammates as I can. There are going to be a lot of people there."

For Anthony Chickillo, the game in Miami is going back to where he played college ball at the University of Miami.

"I am excited about going back and playing where my college is," said Chickillo. "It's fun to be able to play in front of your friends and family and have them all there watching. I am probably going to have to get about 20 tickets. It's tough, but we'll get it done."

Rookie Artie Burns can't wait for his family and friends to see him play.

"It's going to be great," said Burns. "I am going to have my family there watching me play. It will be my first NFL game where they all get to see me play. It will be good to go back. There will be no nerves. It will be like I am back at home."

Staying put: The NFL's flex scheduling policy is in effect right now, and two games have been protected by FOX, meaning they won't be flexed. The Steelers Nov. 13 game against the Dallas Cowboys and the Dec. 4 game against the New York Giants will not be changed. Both are 4:25 p.m. kickoffs at Heinz Field.

The standard: Next man up has been in full effect this season for the Steelers, and defensive coordinator Keith Butler likes the effort that has been put forth so far from those getting the job done when their number is called.