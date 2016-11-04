This & That: The Joker, I love him & more

"It is the most physical game," said Heyward-Bey. "Everybody talks about Cincinnati, but it's Baltimore to be honest with you. Both teams are built the same, so it's very physical.

"They are going to be ready to go. They beat us twice last year. They are coming in with great confidence. I don't care if they lost four games in a row. They are confident against us. We have to be ready for everything. We understand Joe Flacco is a Super Bowl winning quarterback. He throws the deep ball great. They have some veteran guys on defense, but some young guys ready to go. It's going to be good."

The Ravens swept the series last year, but Steelers' players want to change that, and change it fast.

"We are just looking to get out there and win our next game," said Robert Golden. "Being an AFC North game gives it more intensity. Any time we play in the AFC North there's always going to be that tension. Playing the Ravens, because of the tradition and games throughout the years, it brings that excitement."

Facetime: Antonio Brown and Ravens' receiver Mike Wallace were Steelers' teammates for three seasons, and while they are now rivals, they are still friends.

"That's my guy," said Brown. "I facetime with him pretty much every Monday, check in with each other, see how we are doing. I am excited to see him play. I know he is going to be fired up this weekend."

More on Wallace: Mike Mitchell knows Wallace is someone the defense is going to have to key in on.