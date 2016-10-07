This & That: Losing sleep, Bell's threat & more

"Any time a guy like him, who played the position at the highest level, a Hall of Famer, gives you insight on how to be a better player, you have to put your ears full to him," said linebacker Ryan Shazier. "I appreciate him taking his time to give me that, give me motivation. It is inspiring. He is wearing a Gold Jacket and as a football player that is every players dream. He is a great guy to be around, he is still passionate about the game. It gave me goosebumps talking to him."

He wasn't the only one that felt that way. Rookie Tyler Matakevich had the opportunity to meet him, and was thrilled by it.

"It's unreal," said Matakevich. "As soon as I saw him at practice I thought it was him, and I was asking the guys is that Kevin Greene. When they told me yeah. And then when I got introduced to him, I was so excited. For someone like him, a Hall of Famer, to know who I am. That is something I will always remember.