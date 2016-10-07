This & That: Losing sleep, Bell's threat & more

A little bit of this, and a little bit of that as the Steelers prepare to take on the New York Jets.
Losing sleep: Ben Roethlisberger completed 22 passes for 300 yards against the Chiefs last week, and in doing so connected with nine different receivers. His ability to spread the ball around like that is something his receivers love.
"I feel like when Ben does that, we will have results like we did last week," said Markus Wheaton. "It's really hard to stop. That's how it's been since I have been here. You never know who is going to make the play, you never know what it's going to be like."
Coming off that type of performance against the Chiefs will make game planning for the offense a nightmare for a defensive coordinator.
"I couldn't imagine at all," said Wheaton. "I am sure he will lose a little sleep over it."
Hard to handle: Le'Veon Bell proved last week he is a bear for a defense to go against, hurting the Kansas City Chiefs in both the ground game and the passing game. It's the headaches that he gives opponents that makes defensive coordinator Keith Butler happy he doesn't have to game plan for him and instead just face him in practice.
"I am glad I don't have to try to defend him," said Butler. "We have a little competition called seven shots. We have to try to handle him then. It's a problem. He creates problems for you in the running game and passing game. I am glad we don't have to defend him.
"If you can get a semblance of covering Le'Veon, you can have a pretty good chance of covering any running back in the league."
Hall of Fame advice: Last week Hall of Fame linebacker Kevin Greene wasn't just at the Steelers-Chiefs game to receive his ring, but he also stopped by practice the day before and spent time talking with individual players, even giving out some pointers and advice, which were well received.
"Any time a guy like him, who played the position at the highest level, a Hall of Famer, gives you insight on how to be a better player, you have to put your ears full to him," said linebacker Ryan Shazier. "I appreciate him taking his time to give me that, give me motivation. It is inspiring. He is wearing a Gold Jacket and as a football player that is every players dream. He is a great guy to be around, he is still passionate about the game. It gave me goosebumps talking to him."
He wasn't the only one that felt that way. Rookie Tyler Matakevich had the opportunity to meet him, and was thrilled by it.
"It's unreal," said Matakevich. "As soon as I saw him at practice I thought it was him, and I was asking the guys is that Kevin Greene. When they told me yeah. And then when I got introduced to him, I was so excited. For someone like him, a Hall of Famer, to know who I am. That is something I will always remember.
"That is a guy that has been here, has been through it all. He has been so successful on and off the field. When you see him, so many positive things just pop in your head about him. He is off the charts. It truly was a privilege. And then, right before the game he was like, 'Tyler, let's go.' That was unreal. That's a Hall of Famer cheering me on."