This & That: 'I will go all out'

Aug 25, 2016 at 03:00 AM

A little bit of this, and a little bit of that as the Steelers prepare to take on the New Orleans Sains on Friday night.The back battle: The battle for the ball continues this week in New Orleans, where competition for the back-up running back spot has been heating up throughout training camp and now into the preseason.

Both Fitzgerald Toussaint and Daryl Richardson have been getting their shots, and both are putting on a good show, and plan on doing the same this week.

"I just want to go out there and play with everything I've got," said Toussaint. "I want to put everything on the line and just go out there and do what I have to do. I just need to go out there and do what I have been doing. 

"I also want to put the emphasis on special teams. Just to be able to help myself out, I will go all out on special teams. I will do everything for (special teams coordinator) Danny Smith I can."

Richardson, a third-year back who signed with the team this offseason, said the competition is doing nothing but making him better.

"I just have to make progress and get better," said Richardson. "I have to get better every day and make sure everything is good that I am doing. The more snaps you get, you get a better feel for it. The more reps you get, the better you get. You have to take advantage of every day and not take anything for granted. You have to take advantage of every snap, every opportunity."

Quite the call:** Quarterback Bryn Renner was doing what he has been since Aug. 1 when he got a phone call. And it changed everything. Renner has been the quarterbacks coach for Austin Peay since the start of the month, but when the Steelers reached out to him and wanted to sign him, it was a simple decision.

"It was pretty cool," said Renner. "I was on the field working with the guys and got the call. They were really supportive. They were in the stretch lines when I got the call and Coach (Will) Healy and all of them came and mobbed me."

Offense moving: Quarterback Landry Jones is the first to be critical of his four interception performance against the Philadelphia Eagles last week, but he was still pleased with the way the offense moved the ball before the turnovers.

"That is one of the things we took from the game," said Jones. "It's not like we didn't move the ball. It was strictly a fact of turnovers. It's not like we are having issues moving the ball. It's turnovers. Take care of the ball and it's a very different game."* Run and ride:* The annual Cancer Caring Center 5K Run/Walk, chaired by Steelers defensive end Cam Heyward and his wife Allie, will take on a new twist this year. The run will be held inside Kennywood Park, the first timed 5K run entirely in the park. The 5K takes place on Saturday, Sept. 17, beginning at 8:30 a.m. Registration is $59 and includes gifts as well as a ride all day Kennywood ticket and free parking. Registration is open at www.CCCKW5K.com.

