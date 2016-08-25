This & That: 'I will go all out'

Quite the call:** Quarterback Bryn Renner was doing what he has been since Aug. 1 when he got a phone call. And it changed everything. Renner has been the quarterbacks coach for Austin Peay since the start of the month, but when the Steelers reached out to him and wanted to sign him, it was a simple decision.

"It was pretty cool," said Renner. "I was on the field working with the guys and got the call. They were really supportive. They were in the stretch lines when I got the call and Coach (Will) Healy and all of them came and mobbed me."

Offense moving: Quarterback Landry Jones is the first to be critical of his four interception performance against the Philadelphia Eagles last week, but he was still pleased with the way the offense moved the ball before the turnovers.