Things get lively at practice

Sunday's Steelers practice ended on a lively note, with a strong performance by the defense and a heated exchange that started during practice and didn't end until after it was over.

"We had some spirited action today," said Coach Mike Tomlin. "We had great situational football, including short yardage and goal line. There was great energy. These men are working extremely hard and competing. I was really pleased with the energy and the way we went about our work today."

The defense ruled the goal line drill, with Larry Foote dominating up the middle as the defense won 6-1. The offense scored once, but was stopped four times on the ground and two pass plays failed.

"I thought it was just a great goal line period by guys like Larry Foote, opposed to deficient work on the other side," said Tomlin. "You have to acknowledge when guys are playing lights out, and from where I stood, it looked like Foote controlled the whole drill."

Rookie running back Chris Rainey was the only one who scored for the offense when he went inside and went over the pile like he did a week prior in the goal line drill.

"He's done just about everything we've asked him to do," said Tomlin. "We'll continue to find ways and see if he's capable of doing things. Obviously he doesn't fit the cookie cutter of a man that runs in that situation but he did a nice job today."

Things got heated during practice when wide receiver Antonio Brown and cornerback Ike Taylor got into a fight for the second time in camp. Things started during a drill, but continued after practice when they had to be separated by teammates and staff.

The players talked with general manager Kevin Colbert after practice, and then walked off the field together.

"We're competitors. Guys are competing," said Tomlin. "Those things happen but these guys understand what we're working for. When we step in the stadiums, we're together.

"When you fight your brother, sometimes it gets a little heated. When you see guys repeatedly, the guys understand what that's about and they'll leave it on the grass where it should be."

Tomlin on injuries, including running back John Clay who was injured during Sunday's practice: "On the injury front, John Clay has a hip or groin injury. We don't know the significance of it. He went down in a lot of pain. We'll evaluate him and see where he is. Doug Legursky didn't finish practice. He has a quad strain. He should be day-to-day. The other injuries are status quo. Some guys were able to make it back today, David Gilreath being one of them.

"Hopefully when we come off tomorrow's off day and we get back to work on Tuesday, a lot of these men that are day-to-day status will be up and running."

Tight end Heath Miller knows that injuries are part of the game, but said it was tough seeing what happened to fullback David Johnson against the Eagles.

"It's never easy to see that happen to anybody," said Miller. "He was having such a good camp. He is a good friend of mine and I feel bad for him. He will come back stronger than ever, I am confident of that. He will be better because of it."

Safety Ryan Mundy had about 15-20 family members at camp for family day on Sunday, enjoying it with his wife Jillian and for the first time with their daughter, Ryan Taylor.

"This is my daughters first family day. Hopefully she will have more to come," said Mundy. "It's a good day to break things up and get fellowship with other families. It's always a good day."

Mundy, who is from the Pittsburgh area, joked that while his parents, grandparents, aunts, sisters and everyone else come for family day, tickets are even worse.

"I definitely get more ticket requests than people coming for family night," said Mundy.