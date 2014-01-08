'They treat you like men here'

"Yeah, it is," Gradkowski insisted. "I really appreciate this place. I've loved the Steelers growing up. And I have a lot of respect for the way the Rooneys run this organization, and being inside the doors now it just proves to me how real it is. This is a group of guys and a team that is more mentally tough than I've ever seen. It's a compliment to the guys on this team. It's a compliment to Coach Tomlin, getting us prepared. And Ben (Roethlisberger), I've seen throughout the season, when there were low points, how hard he practiced and how he practiced more, took every rep. He was dedicated and it showed through his play. To see him stay healthy all year, it's a compliment to him and the way he worked."