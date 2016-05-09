They take pride in their number

"I grew up in Arkansas and growing up in Arkansas you have two college football teams," said Williams. "You have the Arkansas Razorbacks and the Texas Longhorns. Growing up Arkansas had Chrys Chukwuma and the Texas Longhorns had Ricky Williams. I fell in love with watching Ricky, his running style was unbelievable, he won the Heisman Trophy and he was the all-around, crazy good back. I modeled my game after him when I was in high school. That is why I wore No. 34, because he wore it.

"When I got to college my game didn't translate over to college the way it was in high school. In high school I was 185 pounds and I was doing the things he did in college. When I got to college, 185 pounds wasn't big. I tried to run a guy over, and after I woke up I decided that since one of my favorite tailbacks of all time, Barry Sanders, I would pattern my game after him. I took tidbits of Ricky Williams game and tidbits of Barry Sanders game to develop my own style."