These 4 moves tip Steelers' hand

The concern with Polamalu always has been his ability to stay healthy, and the Steelers apparently are satisfied that his 2013 offseason regimen corrected the calf issue that caused him to miss nine games in 2012.

"The great thing about (the 2013 season) as far as Troy was concerned was that he played all 16 games," said Rooney. "That's very helpful for us when we have a player like Troy who's able to stay healthy and play start to finish. He obviously has been one of the great Steelers of all time, and we would love to have him retire here and expect that he will."

It's easy to see why Rooney has such interest in Polamalu not ever playing for another NFL team, and this contract should assure that doesn't happen. One of the team's most popular players in this era, Polamalu reportedly was going to count $10.8 million on the team's salary cap, and this deal certainly will reduce that number and provide the team with some flexibility.

The reasoning behind Miller's extension is similar to Polamalu's, and he's 18 months younger.

Heath Miller, who came to the Steelers as a No. 1 pick in 2005, is simply the best tight end in franchise history, and he plays the position like few others currently in the NFL. Miller has started 12 postseason games for the Steelers, in which their record was 9-3, and he caught 40 passes for 497 yards and four touchdowns in those games.

Miller never would put forth the contention that he's actually a wide receiver as has New Orleans' Jimmy Graham, because he always has been more than just a catcher of passes. Graham, Jason Witten, and Rob Gronkowski all may be more heralded tight ends, but none of them are asked to block defensive ends on a regular basis, which Miller does consistently. And with the way Miller was able to come back quickly from a torn ACL on Dec. 23, 2012 to start 14 games in 2013 and contribute to the level he did had to be a comfort to the Steelers as they pondered the merits of signing him for three more years.

Miller's cap number was to be $9.5 million in 2014, and this new three-year contract reportedly will reduce that number by some $3 million and help the Steelers as they continue to push forward toward the $133 million limit by 4 p.m. on March 11.

An additional move, albeit one yet to be confirmed by the Steelers and not on the same level as new contracts for two of the best players at their positions in franchise history, is the re-signing of veteran safety Will Allen. The move was tweeted by Allen's agent, Blake Baratz.

After being waived by the Cowboys last Oct. 8, Allen signed with the Steelers and contributed 33 tackles and an interception in 11 games here. Keeping Allen gives the Steelers another veteran presence at safety and will allow the team to go into free agency with two veterans (Polamalu and Allen) and a second-year player in Shamarko Thomas who will be expected to contribute significantly on defense in 2014.