The time was right for his Swann song

Swann, who suffered a concussion in the 1975 AFC Championship Game, was an uncertainty to be ready for Super Bowl X. But Swann was ready to go come game day, and then some.

He had four receptions for 161 yards and a 64-yard touchdown. But you have to see the highlight reel to truly appreciate the greatness of what he did, as the receptions are legendary footage for NFL Films courtesy of his circus catch and leaping ability. He went on to win MVP honors for his performance.

"My big catches that day are what people remember," said Swann. "But in coming back from my concussion, my biggest catch occurred on the first pass that Terry threw to me. I went up for a high, graceful reception that gave me the confidence I needed to make the other catches later on."

Swann finished his career with 336 receptions for 5,462 yards and 51 touchdowns.

"I'd like to say that we developed Lynn Swann," said his late Coach Chuck Noll. "But the truth is he was perfectly developed as a football player the first time he stepped on our practice field."

Swann was named All-Pro and selected to the Pro Bowl in 1975, 1977 and 1978, and was named to the NFL's All-Decade Team of the 1970s and the Super Bowl Silver Anniversary Team.

Swann, who was part of the final class to be inducted on the actual steps of the Hall of Fame, will never forget that special day.

"I could not be here without the overwhelming support of Dan Rooney and Chuck Noll," said Swann during his induction speech. "I know that last year when Dan Rooney stood here at this podium as proud as he was to be following in his father's footsteps, who also stood here and accepted the award of being inducted into the Hall of Fame. I am happy that he is sitting behind me, to share in this day, to know that I fully appreciate all that he has done. And to Chuck Noll, for his unwavering support in saying that I belong here on the steps of Canton, and giving me the opportunity to play this football game.