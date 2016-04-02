The Steelers Final 4

Apr 02, 2016 at 02:30 AM

The NCAA Tournament is down to the Final 4 and for Steelers players that means some bragging rights.

The four remaining teams are well represented on the Steelers roster – Landry Jones (Oklahoma), Robert Golden (Syracuse), Ross Ventrone (Villanova) and Greg Warren (North Carolina).

The players have been following the tournament all along, showing their school pride, and will be cheering them on down to the final buzzer.

Jones on Oklahoma:
"The guys that are there have played together forever. Buddy (Hield) has been amazing. He is doing a great job. He is a great kid, hard worker. Coach Lon (Kruger) has done a great job. It looks like they are playing really good basketball right now and I am proud of them."

Warren on North Carolina:
"I like how they have been able to persevere. They have had some inconsistencies in the way they would like to play throughout the season. As the season has gone on they have been able to pick things up. It's one of those years where it's not really one player you are counting on. You have your good players like Brice Johnson and stuff, but we have so many role players now that have really stepped up and made it exciting to watch. I thought they had a hard road to get there, but now that they are in the Final 4 they look as strong as any team. They have the players and the coach and I am anxious to see them play."  

Thomas and Ventrone have shared their support for their teams on social media, including a series of hilarious videos by Ventrone on Instagram, including the one below.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Jackson hired to coach receivers

The Steelers hired Frisman Jackson as the teams new receivers coach
news

Mitchell broke barriers to live out his dream

Assistant head coach John Mitchell was a pioneer at the University of Alabama
news

Asked and Answered: Feb. 8

Sometimes it's the job title that hints at which position coach could be up for a promotion
news

Watt delivers a super surprise

T.J. Watt surprised a patient from UPMC Children's Hospital with tickets to the Super Bowl
Advertising