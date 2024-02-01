 Skip to main content
The start to a legendary career

Feb 01, 2024 at 04:00 AM
Teresa Varley

February 1, 1972
Running back Franco Harris selected in the first round of the NFL Draft

Franco Harris will forever be remembered for the greatest play not just in Steelers' history, but one recognized by many as the greatest play ever in NFL history, the Immaculate Reception.

"It's still as exciting," said Harris in 2022, prior to his passing just days before the 50th anniversary of the Immaculate Reception. "If you look at the season we had in 1972, after the first 40 years of the franchise, and then to have the incredible season, the team's first playoff win and to win that first one in dramatic fashion really started to change a lot of things.

"What really made it special and big was the decade that was to come and the importance of the play, setting the tone for winning. We proved that no matter how dire the situation, we can win. All of the things that followed made that play so big and important in Steelers history."

That play was just the start of Harris' greatness as well. Harris, the Steelers first-round draft selection in 1972 out of Penn State and the 13th pick overall, finished his rookie year with 1,055 yards rushing and 10 touchdowns.

Harris, a member of four Super Bowl championship teams, carried the load for the team for 12 seasons, bringing his powerful style to the ground game, and also playing a key role in the passing game.

He is the team's all-time leading rusher with 11,950 yards and leads with 91 rushing touchdowns. He had eight 1,000-yard seasons and rushed for at least 100 yards in 47 games. Harris added 307 receptions for 2,287 yards, and his net yardage of 14,622 yards ranked as third highest when he retired.

