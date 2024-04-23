'The Standard' prepares you for the NFL Draft

The NFL Draft is just days away and Steelers.com is taking you inside the Steelers preparation for the biggest week of the offseason.

In the upcoming episode of 'The Standard,' which will hit Steelers.com and all of the team's digital and social platforms on Wednesday, April 24 at 7 p.m., you will get a look at the team's preparation for the NFL Draft from pro days to draft meetings and everything in between.

Follow General Manager Omar Khan and Coach Mike Tomlin to pro day locations, riding along with them as they allowed a camera on their plane and see what takes place as they scout the draft's top prospects.

The episode will feature exclusive content from Khan on all aspects of the draft process.

Steelers College Scout Jim Ward takes you inside the draft process from the college football season until now.

"Scouting is such a process," said Ward. "The games are so critical, and the evaluation. We put so much into the fall. That is what it is. We put so much into the game and us evaluating that. Every part of the process becomes an opportunity for us to learn about each prospect. As we get into the pro days, you know the players so well, but they are always going to offer clues of who they are, and if they are going to be a fit for what you are trying to build."

Ward, who is originally from the Pittsburgh area, also shares his background and how his love of the Steelers as a child turned into a scouting career today.

The episode also provides an in-depth look at the Steelers hosted their first-ever American Football Kicking Clinic at the Sport Ireland Campus in Dublin, Ireland. Former Steelers - kicker Shaun Suisham and punter Jordan Berry – and Dan Rooney, the Steelers Director of Business Development & Strategy, led the free clinic, along with Tadhg Leader of Leader Kicking. The day wrapped up with a youth clinic for young people from across Ireland.

"I had a ton of fun," said Berry, who punted for the Steelers from 2015-2020. "It was great to be out here with the guys. They're really dedicated to the game and its great to see so much interest in American football."

"It's a real honor to be here with Jordan to represent the Steelers and help teach the game we love so much," added Suisham. "There is talent here and we hope we've been able to leave these young athletes with something they can build upon."

Over 25 aspiring Irish kickers and punters took part in clinics throughout the day, with Berry and Suisham leading them through drills and providing tips and advice. Among those taking part were Monaghan's Rory Beggan, Mark Jackson and Darragh Leader, who all participated in the NFL's International Player Pathway Program earlier this year. Jackson was named the Kicking Clinic "Champion" for his overall performance. The team also hosted a youth football clinic while on the Island of Ireland.

The video also offers a brief intro to some of the team's new additions, including quarterbacks Justin Fields and Kyle Allen, running back/kick returner Cordarrelle Patterson and defensive lineman Dean Lowry.