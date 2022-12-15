The Panthers are talking about QBs, Minkah and Cam

If it is Pickett, Wilks likes what he has seen from him so far in his rookie season.

"I think he has a strong arm," said Wilks. "He can make every throw. He makes good decisions being a young quarterback. I think he's done some good things early on."

It's not just the quarterback situation that is on Wilks mind, but also the Steelers defense, a defense he has a lot of respect for.

"They've got it on every level," said Wilks. "(Cameron) Heyward can take over the game at any time. Very dominant. All-Pro player. When you look at Myles Jack on one side and (T.J.) Watt on the other, they are very active in the things that they are doing, stopping the run and creating and getting pressure on the quarterback.

"Big fan of (Minkah) Fitzpatrick. Phenomenal player. The things that he can do on the back end, they move him around all over the place. Plays with great eyes, great anticipation for breaking on the football."

Quarterback Sam Darnold knows he is going to have to be on his toes, understanding pressure is going to be coming at him from the Steelers front seven.

"They've got really good players," said Darnold. "They have really good players up front, their front seven and the back end. They've got them everywhere. And they make plays. They've got great scheme. They've got great coaches over there as well.