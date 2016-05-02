draft_category-logo_horizontal_180x24

The next step has begun

May 02, 2016 at 06:17 AM

It's not OTAs, it's not minicamp, but the Steelers took the next step in their voluntary offseason program on Monday with the beginning of Phase Two.

PHOTOS: Offseason Workouts - Phase Two - 5-2-2016

Phase Two of the Steelers offseason workout program is underway.

Left to Right: Caushaud Lyons, Vince Williams, Lavon Hooks, Arthur Moats, Cameron Heyward.
1 / 28

Left to Right: Caushaud Lyons, Vince Williams, Lavon Hooks, Arthur Moats, Cameron Heyward.

No Title
2 / 28
Ryan Harris
3 / 28

Ryan Harris

Senquez Golson
4 / 28

Senquez Golson

Shamarko Thomas
5 / 28

Shamarko Thomas

Tobais Palmer
6 / 28

Tobais Palmer

Jacob Hagen
7 / 28

Jacob Hagen

No Title
8 / 28
Cameron Heyward
9 / 28

Cameron Heyward

Maurkice Pouncey
10 / 28

Maurkice Pouncey

Left to Right: Ryan Harris, Ramon Foster, Marcus Gilbert.
11 / 28

Left to Right: Ryan Harris, Ramon Foster, Marcus Gilbert.

No Title
12 / 28
Xavier Grimble
13 / 28

Xavier Grimble

Marcus Gilbert
14 / 28

Marcus Gilbert

Fitzgerald Toussaint
15 / 28

Fitzgerald Toussaint

Sammie Coates
16 / 28

Sammie Coates

Left to Right: Ramon Foster, Sammie Coates, Marcus Gilbert.
17 / 28

Left to Right: Ramon Foster, Sammie Coates, Marcus Gilbert.

Alejandro Villanueva, BJ Finney
18 / 28

Alejandro Villanueva, BJ Finney

Shamarko Thomas
19 / 28

Shamarko Thomas

Ricardo Mathews
20 / 28

Ricardo Mathews

Vince Williams, Anthony Chickillo
21 / 28

Vince Williams, Anthony Chickillo

Ross Cockrell
22 / 28

Ross Cockrell

Lavon Hooks
23 / 28

Lavon Hooks

Maurkice Pouncey
24 / 28

Maurkice Pouncey

Steven Johnson
25 / 28

Steven Johnson

Ross Cockrell
26 / 28

Ross Cockrell

Ryan Harris
27 / 28

Ryan Harris

Roosevelt Nix
28 / 28

Roosevelt Nix

Phase Two spans the next three weeks and consists of on-field workouts that allow individual player instruction by the coaches. There is no live contact, no team offense vs. team defense permitted, but it's a graduation from working in the weight room only the previous two weeks.

"It's good for everybody to get back at it. Being able to put the cleats on, working is good," said receiver Sammie Coates. "Everybody is coming out now. The coaches are allowed to be able to be out there with us. It's a chance for everybody to get better."

There were some new faces at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex on Monday, including receiver Darrius Heyward-Bey who was in for workouts for the first time this offseason.

"It's a good phase to come back in for," said Heyward-Bey. "The coaches are out there, getting us ready for OTAs and minicamp. It's a good chance to us to dive into the playbook.

"This is a good time of year. A lot of the young guys are probably ready to go full strength, but the veterans understand the process. We understand that you ease into it. Once OTAs and minicamp start, you are going to be going full throttle and you want to be ready for that by easing into things."

Linebacker Arthur Moats hasn't missed a minute of the offseason program, and welcomed the change of pace on Monday after spending his offseason doing nothing but working out. 

"It's always good to get out there with the coaches," said Moats. "It's something different. The change helps as far as keeping everyone inspired, motivated. It's good. It's all about building up to things like OTAs, minicamp. It's a process."

Advertising