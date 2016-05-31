The learning never stops

Harris, who signed with the Steelers as an unrestricted free agent this offseason, is working under the guidance of offensive line coach Mike Munchak, a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

"He's definitely teaching all of us something that can help us with our game," said Harris. "It's good to be coached by somebody who's got such knowledge both of the game and playing the game.

"It's been informative, for sure. It's been helpful, and I'm fortunate I get to continue to learn in my 10th year from one of the best. I'm having a lot of fun. I'm having a lot of fun learning from a lot of the guys who have been here, Ramon Foster, Maurkice Pouncey and Marcus Gilbert. It's a great group of guys. They are funny. They have a lot of knowledge working together. It's good to join a good group of guys."

Harris said the biggest adjustment he is having to make is learning the language in the Steelers, as football is basically the same everywhere you go, it's just the communication that varies.

"A lot of offenses do the same thing, it's just how they do them and how they sound," said Harris. "I am just learning the language we are using and the concepts. It's coming along."

Harris was brought in to compete for the starting left tackle spot, where Alejandro Villanueva started 10 games last season. For Harris, though, it's just about going out and doing what he does best and not focusing on battling for a job.