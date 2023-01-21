The day two Hall of Fame careers began

On this day in Steelers history two Hall of Famers became Steelers when Bill Cowher was hired and Ernie Stautner was drafted.

January 21, 1992

Coach Bill Cowher hired

Bill Cowher was introduced as the 15th head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers on this day 30 years ago, succeeding Chuck Noll, who had led the Steelers to four Super Bowl Championships during his tenure.

Cowher, who grew up in the Pittsburgh area, never sought to replace Noll, but instead to carry on the tradition that he had established.

"Chuck Noll is a legend, and it would be a mistake to ignore that success," said Cowher during his introductory press conference. "It's something we won't try to put behind us but will try to build on."

Cowher spent 15 seasons as the Steelers coach, leading the team to postseason appearances in each of his first six seasons, tying an NFL record. In his 15-year tenure the Steelers made 10 postseason appearances, won eight division titles, played in six AFC Championship games and two Super Bowls, winning Super Bowl XL.

Cowher ended his Steelers career with an overall record of 161-99-1 (.619), including a 149-90-1 (.623) mark in the regular season.

Cowher's success is well documented and earned him enshrinement into the Pro Football Hall of Fame as a member of the Class of 2020.