The day Tomlin took over

On this day in Steelers history Mike Tomlin was hired.
January 22, 2007
Mike Tomlin hired
Mike Tomlin became the 16th head coach in Steelers history on this day in 2007, succeeding Bill Cowher, and becoming only the third head coach since 1969.
"Mike's core values are a good match for our organization," said Steelers' President Art Rooney II during Tomlin's introductory press conference. "Mike wants to play the kind of football that has been the kind of football that the Pittsburgh Steelers have played and he will bring that approach to our team and I think he will play the kind of football that Steelers fans have come to appreciate through the years."
Tomlin was honored to join the Steelers and showed his respect for the organization immediately.
"It is a great honor to be a part of the most storied franchise in all of professional sports," said Tomlin during the same press conference. "We are coming to grips with what that means, but we are having fun. We intend to make no bold predictions about what we are going to do. What we are going to do is promise to have a first-class blue collar work ethic in how we approach our business."
In his 16 seasons, Tomlin has led the Steelers to two Super Bowl appearances, winning Super Bowl XLIII and has not had a losing season.
January 22, 1953
John Henry Johnson selected in NFL Draft
John Henry Johnson was the Steelers second pick in the 1953 NFL Draft, but instead of joining the Steelers immediately, he went to the Canadian Football League.
Johnson returned to the NFL after one year but spent time with San Francisco and then Detroit. He eventually made his way back to the Steelers via a trade in 1960 and spent his most productive six seasons in the black and gold.
Johnson was the first Steelers running back to rush for over 1,000 yards when he had 1,141 in 1962. Johnson was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1987.
