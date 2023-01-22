The day Tomlin took over

January 22, 2007

Mike Tomlin hired

Mike Tomlin became the 16th head coach in Steelers history on this day in 2007, succeeding Bill Cowher, and becoming only the third head coach since 1969.

"Mike's core values are a good match for our organization," said Steelers' President Art Rooney II during Tomlin's introductory press conference. "Mike wants to play the kind of football that has been the kind of football that the Pittsburgh Steelers have played and he will bring that approach to our team and I think he will play the kind of football that Steelers fans have come to appreciate through the years."

Tomlin was honored to join the Steelers and showed his respect for the organization immediately.

"It is a great honor to be a part of the most storied franchise in all of professional sports," said Tomlin during the same press conference. "We are coming to grips with what that means, but we are having fun. We intend to make no bold predictions about what we are going to do. What we are going to do is promise to have a first-class blue collar work ethic in how we approach our business."