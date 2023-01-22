The day Tomlin took over

Jan 22, 2023 at 06:00 AM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

On this day in Steelers history Mike Tomlin was hired.

January 22, 2007
Mike Tomlin hired

Mike Tomlin became the 16th head coach in Steelers history on this day in 2007, succeeding Bill Cowher, and becoming only the third head coach since 1969.

"Mike's core values are a good match for our organization," said Steelers' President Art Rooney II during Tomlin's introductory press conference. "Mike wants to play the kind of football that has been the kind of football that the Pittsburgh Steelers have played and he will bring that approach to our team and I think he will play the kind of football that Steelers fans have come to appreciate through the years."

Tomlin was honored to join the Steelers and showed his respect for the organization immediately.

"It is a great honor to be a part of the most storied franchise in all of professional sports," said Tomlin during the same press conference. "We are coming to grips with what that means, but we are having fun. We intend to make no bold predictions about what we are going to do. What we are going to do is promise to have a first-class blue collar work ethic in how we approach our business."

In his 16 seasons, Tomlin has led the Steelers to two Super Bowl appearances, winning Super Bowl XLIII and has not had a losing season.

PHOTOS: Steelers Hire Mike Tomlin

On January 22, 2007 Mike Tomlin was hired to take over for Bill Cowher. Take a look at some photos from that day.

No Title
1 / 17
No Title
2 / 17
No Title
3 / 17
No Title
4 / 17
No Title
5 / 17
No Title
6 / 17
No Title
7 / 17
No Title
8 / 17
No Title
9 / 17
No Title
10 / 17
No Title
11 / 17
No Title
12 / 17
No Title
13 / 17
No Title
14 / 17
No Title
15 / 17
No Title
16 / 17
No Title
17 / 17
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

January 22, 1953
John Henry Johnson selected in NFL Draft

John Henry Johnson was the Steelers second pick in the 1953 NFL Draft, but instead of joining the Steelers immediately, he went to the Canadian Football League.

Johnson returned to the NFL after one year but spent time with San Francisco and then Detroit. He eventually made his way back to the Steelers via a trade in 1960 and spent his most productive six seasons in the black and gold.

Johnson was the first Steelers running back to rush for over 1,000 yards when he had 1,141 in 1962. Johnson was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1987.

PHOTOS: Steelers in the HOF - John Henry Johnson

Take a look at a collection of photos of John Henry Johnson, In one of 22 galleries featuring all Steelers Hall of Famers.

No Title
1 / 5
No Title
2 / 5
No Title
3 / 5
No Title
4 / 5
No Title
5 / 5
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

A re-match like no other

The Steelers won their third Super Bowl when they defeated the Dallas Cowboys on this day in Steelers history

news

The day two Hall of Fame careers began

'Cowher Power' took over Pittsburgh on this day in Steelers history

news

Another super win

On this day in Steelers history, the team won their fourth Super Bowl

news

An incredible duo called it quits

On this day in Steelers history Hall of Famers John Stallworth and Donnie Shell retired

news

Winning back-to-back championships

The Steelers won their second straight Super Bowl when they defeated the Dallas Cowboys on this day in Steelers history

news

The first of many for the 70s Steelers

On this day in Steelers history the team won Super Bowl IX

news

The time was right for his Swann song

It was 40 years ago today that Lynn Swann announced his retirement

news

Steelers retire Harris' No. 32

Pro Football Hall of Fame running back becomes third Steelers player to have his number retired

news

'Franco Harris: A Football Life' debuts

NFL Network show details the life and times of Steelers great Franco Harris

news

The Immaculate Rewind

Follow along with The Immaculate Rewind, a special Twitter re-creation of the day's events from December 23, 1972

news

Hall of Fame RB Franco Harris, 72

Dan Rooney: 'One of the finest, most thoughtful human beings I have ever known'

Advertising