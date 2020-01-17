The Chief Award winners

'The Chief' Award, which was established in honor of Steelers' founder, Arthur J. Rooney, Sr., and is presented annually by Pittsburgh Chapter of Pro Football Writers of America to a member of the Steelers' organization that best exemplifies the spirit of cooperation with the media that he embodied.
A list of past recipients ...
|Year
|Player
|1988
|Dan Rooney
|1989
|Dwayne Woodruff
|1990
|Merril Hoge
|1991
|Gerald Williams
|1992
|Tunch Ilkin
|1993
|D.J. Johnson
|1994
|Rod Woodson
|1995
|Levon Kirkland
|1996
|Chad Brown
|1997
|Darren Perry
|1998
|Jerome Bettis
|1999
|Lee Flowers
|2000
|Jerome Bettis
|Deshea Townsend
|2001
|Lee Flowers
|2002
|Hines Ward
|2003
|Mike Logan
|2004
|Jerome Bettis
|2005
|Alan Faneca
|2006
|Brett Keisel
|Deshea Townsend
|2007
|Alan Faneca
|2008
|Ryan Clark
|2009
|James Farrior
|2010
|Ben Roethlisberger
|2011
|James Farrior
|2012
|Casey Hampton
|2013
|Ike Taylor
|2014
|Cameron Heyward
|2015
|Ramon Foster
|2016
|Arthur Moats
|2017
|David DeCastro
|2018
|Joe Haden
|2019
|Cameron Heyward
|2020
|Ben Roethlisberger
|2021
|Cameron Heyward
|2022
|Mason Cole