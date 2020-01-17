The Chief Award winners

Jan 17, 2020 at 12:07 PM

'The Chief' Award, which was established in honor of Steelers' founder, Arthur J. Rooney, Sr., and is presented annually by Pittsburgh Chapter of Pro Football Writers of America to a member of the Steelers' organization that best exemplifies the spirit of cooperation with the media that he embodied.

A list of past recipients ...

YearPlayer
1988Dan Rooney
1989Dwayne Woodruff
1990Merril Hoge
1991Gerald Williams
1992Tunch Ilkin
1993D.J. Johnson
1994Rod Woodson
1995Levon Kirkland
1996Chad Brown
1997Darren Perry
1998Jerome Bettis
1999Lee Flowers
2000Jerome Bettis
Deshea Townsend
2001Lee Flowers
2002Hines Ward
2003Mike Logan
2004Jerome Bettis
2005Alan Faneca
2006Brett Keisel
Deshea Townsend
2007Alan Faneca
2008Ryan Clark
2009James Farrior
2010Ben Roethlisberger
2011James Farrior
2012Casey Hampton
2013Ike Taylor
2014Cameron Heyward
2015Ramon Foster
2016Arthur Moats
2017David DeCastro
2018Joe Haden
2019Cameron Heyward
2020Ben Roethlisberger
2021Cameron Heyward
2022Mason Cole

