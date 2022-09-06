The catalyst joins the cornerstone

The 2022 NFL seasons marks the 50th Anniversary of the Immaculate Reception, the moniker assigned to what the league itself labeled the greatest play in its history, and the man who put the Immaculate in that reception joined Steelers President Art Rooney II at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex on Tuesday, Sept. 6, for the announcement of an additional slice of franchise history.

"Hello everyone," began the guest of honor, "and thank you for being here this afternoon. What can I say but, 'wow.' I mean, I am blown away, and I'd like to thank Art and the Rooney family for this honor. Thank you very, very much. I know this consideration was a tough one, because there are a number of players who could have been honored, so once again, thank you."

One of the highlights of the league's 2022 regular season schedule is a game in Pittsburgh vs. the Raiders on Dec. 24, and on Dec. 23, 1972 football history was made that changed the course of one of the NFL's franchises. And it was done so in dramatic fashion. There cannot be a professional football fan anywhere who isn't somewhat familiar with the particulars of the play now known as the Immaculate Reception, but here it is in all of its play-by-play simplicity as listed on ProFootballHOF.com: "Harris 60 pass from Bradshaw (Gerela kick)." It was way more than just that.

If there is any doubt the Immaculate Reception was a seminal moment in Steelers history, consider that before Dec. 23, 1972, the franchise had been operating for 39 years and had won not a single playoff game nor carried home even one championship trophy. After that play – and understand that play isn't THAT PLAY without Harris' contributions to it – the Steelers won 36 playoff games and have a display featuring six Lombardi trophies lined up in a nice, neat row.

"I would say it's a long overdue jersey retirement, given Franco's remarkable contributions to the team of the decade," said Rooney in reference to the 1970s Steelers. "Many have said, and I agree, that the Immaculate Reception marked the turning point in franchise history. My grandfather once was quoted as saying, 'Before Franco got here we didn't win much, and since he got here we didn't lose very often.' I think that sums it up pretty well. Franco's impact on the franchise would be hard to overstate. As such, I think it's appropriate that we recognize Franco's remarkable career by retiring his No. 32 at our game on Dec. 24. (vs. the Raiders)."

Rooney went on to explain some of the plans for making a weekend of it. At 3:29 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 23, there will be a re-enactment of the play staged around the historical markers commissioned when Three Rivers Stadium was demolished, and to be attended by some of the participants that day and open to the public. Then at halftime of the game the following day – Saturday, Dec. 24, with an 8:15 p.m. scheduled kickoff – Harris will be presented to the crowd and his jersey officially will be retired.