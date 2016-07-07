The best of Asked and Answered: July 7

ANSWER: When the Steelers used the Bonus Pick of the 1956 NFL Draft on Gary Glick, a defensive back from Colorado State, they passed on quarterback Earl Morrall, who went on to throw for 20,809 yards, with 161 touchdowns and 148 interceptions over 22 NFL seasons, with the high point being his relief of the injured Bob Griese during the Miami Dolphins' perfect season of 1972. When the Steelers made their first-round pick in the 1956 draft – the fifth overall – they passed on Hall of Fame halfback Lenny Moore, who would score a combined 111 touchdowns rushing and receiving for the Baltimore Colts. In the second round, the Steelers passed on Hall of Fame offensive tackle Forrest Gregg, and in the third round they passed on Hall of Fame middle linebacker Sam Huff.