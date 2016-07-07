Asked and Answered

The best of Asked and Answered: July 7

Jul 06, 2016 at 11:05 PM
Bob Labriola

Steelers.com

With Bob Labriola enjoying a summer break, we've gone through recent editions of Asked & Answered and selected a few memorable questions…and answers.

Bob returns to his normal schedule the week after next.

Let's get to it:

April 21
VINCENT GUERRIERI FROM KENSINGTON, MD:
My question is based on a movie I came across the other day about Rocky Bleier that is titled, "Fighting Back." While I knew the story, the movie stimulated a "then vs. now" question: Then, the Steelers showed a lot of "patience" in the development of a player who had a tremendously long healing, rebuilding, and development process ahead of him; now with free agency, more teams, heightened injury concerns, etc., do you think it would be possible for an NFL team to have such "patience" with a young player today?

ANSWER: You answered your own questions when you typed, "now with free agency …" Because of free agency, because a player becomes an unrestricted free agent after four seasons in the league, teams have to make quicker decisions because four years after a guy enters the league a team either pays him seven-figures and keeps him or cuts the cord and goes in another direction. Long developmental periods aren't possible anymore because of free agency.

May 10
DON CASTO FROM LANCASTER, OH:
I have been a Steelers fan since the late 1940s. When they drafted Gary Glick, who were some of the players that they passed?

ANSWER: When the Steelers used the Bonus Pick of the 1956 NFL Draft on Gary Glick, a defensive back from Colorado State, they passed on quarterback Earl Morrall, who went on to throw for 20,809 yards, with 161 touchdowns and 148 interceptions over 22 NFL seasons, with the high point being his relief of the injured Bob Griese during the Miami Dolphins' perfect season of 1972. When the Steelers made their first-round pick in the 1956 draft – the fifth overall – they passed on Hall of Fame halfback Lenny Moore, who would score a combined 111 touchdowns rushing and receiving for the Baltimore Colts. In the second round, the Steelers passed on Hall of Fame offensive tackle Forrest Gregg, and in the third round they passed on Hall of Fame middle linebacker Sam Huff.

May 12
ROBERT ANGERT FROM TAMPA, FL:
Why did the Steelers pass on Vonn Bell when he was rated higher than either defensive back they did select?

ANSWER: Rated higher by whom?

MATT HOVEY FROM ST. CLOUD, MN:
Love Asked and Answered. My question: Travis Feeney was an outside linebacker in college. Would the Steelers consider playing him inside to match up with Ryan Shazier's speed? Will Feeney end up playing both positions?

Your answer: Training camp hasn't even started yet. Let's wait and see then.

ANSWER: I love the ones where I don't have to do any work.

MIKE HARRIS FROM CLINTON, MD:
How many ways can you say, wait until the season gets here?

ANSWER: What I do know is that I'm running out, but I believe we may have hit upon one more way based on the question above.

June 30
JOHN NOH FROM CAMPBELL, CA:
How many questions do you generally receive between each edition of Asked and Answered? Do you go through them yourself, or do you have a dungeon full of unpaid interns doing the hard work?

ANSWER: The number of questions varies, as does the number of legitimate questions compared to the foolishness. And I sort through the questions myself, because forcing the interns down in the dungeon to do it has been classified as cruel and unusual punishment.

WILLIAM FAHEY FROM EL PASO, TX:
I hope to God this ain't true, but did we just sign the player formally known as Johnny Football?

ANSWER: And that, ladies and gentlemen, is a wrap.

Advertising