Texans are talking about Minkah, T.J., Kenny and more

Ryans on trying to stop George Pickens and the receiving corps:

"Pickens is a big-time playmaker. You turn on the tape [and] he pops off the tape. Big-time, explosive playmaker, so we have our challenges there, but credit to him and the plays that he [George Pickens] has made. The quarterback [Kenny Pickett] putting the ball out there – they've taken a couple shots and they've connected on a lot of them, and his speed after the catch and his home run ability – it's definitely a problem for us, and we know we'll have eyes on him."

Defensive coordinator Matt Burke on Pickens:

"He's obviously a dynamic player. Really good at the catch point. Can go up with anybody and make plays at the high point. I would probably say that's one of his specialties. I know this might be blasphemy, but he reminds me a little bit of 'D-Hop' [DeAndre Hopkins] in that sense. They put the ball up to him and they trust that he can go get it. So obviously, one of our sort of keys to victory is not giving up explosive plays, and he's a big factor in that. So, again, we've got to ask our corners to play the technique that we ask them to play, and let the coverages work for them. If it's a coverage that maybe they have to go to work on, they go to work on it. If there's a coverage that we can help in this situation, then we'll do that."

Ryans on Coach Mike Tomlin:

"I met Coach Tomlin when I was coming out as a rookie. He was with the Vikings, his first year as defensive coordinator with the Vikings. I remember sitting down in his office, he was giving me advice, how you come in as a rookie, train. He was telling me how Derrick Brooks trained and giving me advice in that matter.

"Coach Tomlin is someone I always looked up to as a head coach in this league. A guy that has been consistent. Never had a losing season. He is the epitome of what I want to be like. He is a defensive head coach, they play a physical brand of football, they run the ball well. That is how I see myself.

"All the interactions I have had with him he is always very personable, very respectful. Always looking for some advice any time I get the chance to talk to him because I look up to him for the coach he is and how he takes care of his players. All of his players speak highly of him. He truly cares about his players as men off the field, not just on the field. That's been impressive to watch."

Ryans on the Steelers continuity:

"Yeah, Pittsburgh and their organization with Coach Tomlin – you talk about a team that's always in the hunt, very successful organization. Consistent in their approach and how they do things. It's definitely a model for all NFL teams."

Burke on defending against Pickett on short throws and deeper shots down the field:

"That's the balance. In general, it's a quick passing game attack, but then – we just talked about Pickett – they're going to take their shots. Those guys, 19 [Calvin Austin III] can run, you know what I mean? [Pat] Freiermuth can get in the seam and those sorts of things, so it is a balance."

Special teams coordinator Frank Ross on how the Steelers are built:

"Talking about teams that are built the right way. Talking about teams that have been consistent in foundation. You have Danny Smith and Mike Tomlin, who have been at the hip for many years now – longer than I've been coaching in the league myself. The consistency year in and year out and I have familiarity just watching them on television. That unit plays hard and when you're playing a tough physical football team like Pittsburgh, you have to make sure that you match their level of intensity. Their blocking style is more physical than other teams. Their protection style is more physical than other teams, so we have to make sure we're representing our end on the way as well and execute with good precision in the kicking game this weekend."

Ryans on safety Minkah Fitzpatrick:

"The thing that jumps out about Minkah is his football IQ. Defensively you can do a lot with Minkah because he is patrolling the middle of the field. Smart player, you can see him communicating a lot on tape. He is a game-changer. When you have a player who is smart, you can move him around to multiple positions.

"Having a piece like that is almost like a cheat code when you have Minkah Fitzpatrick and the plays he is able to make from so many different spots. When you have a guy who is smart, physical, tough player, it's a game-changer."