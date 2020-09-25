Texans are talking about Ben, T.J., Derek & more

Defensive end J.J. Watt on what he and T.J. Watt have in common:

"I would say just the work ethic. The desire to do whatever it takes to do it whether it's the offseason and training. I mean, Derek falls in that exact same category. Whether it's training or eating right or sleeping, whatever it takes to make yourself as great as possible, that's what we do. In terms of actually getting to the quarterback, it's obviously moves, it's speed, it's agility, it's power but it's also effort. A relentless attitude. Having that vision kind of seeing how the play's going, seeing where you have to go, chasing it all the way until the end. I think it's some of those things. I don't know. I think that's what a lot of it comes down to. Obviously, we're very fortunate in terms of genes and talent and whatever it is. That can only take you so far, it comes down to how hard you're willing to work."

J.J. Watt on where the work ethic came from:

"Our parents made us. We didn't have any choice. My dad was a firefighter and my mom worked herself from being a secretary at her company all the way up to being the vice president of the company. My dad was hard on us in sports so you had no choice but to be working as hard as you possibly could in weightlifting and running and having great practices. And then my mom was hard on us in school and you had no choice but to be getting good grades, doing your homework, doing all the right things. So, with that combination, we really had no choice. If you had a bad day at practice, you ran home and you went to mom and you talked to mom because she was going to be a little softer on you. If you had a bad report card, you go to dad and you try to show dad, but we all knew he was going to give it to her and we were going to get the whooping either way. I think it came down to our parents working extremely hard for what they got in life and teaching us that if we want to accomplish our dreams and our goals, we had to work extremely hard and make a lot of sacrifices – which at the time we hated but now we understand and we appreciate it."

Coach Bill O'Brien on the Steelers blitzing:

"Simply put, they do a really good job of being consistent on defense, whether they are blitzing or just playing base defense. They are coached really well. They play a tough, physical brand of football. Everybody knows their job. They perform their jobs down in and down out. We have to be ready for whatever it shows early in the game. early in the season you aren't sure how teams are going to play you. Pittsburgh just does a really good job of playing good, fundamental, tough, physical defense. Always have.

"Whether it's base defense or nickel defense, they have guys that can rush. Obviously, T.J. Watt and Bud Dupree, but the inside guys can rush. The DBs can rush. The linebackers can blitz. They all have an ability to get to the quarterback, so it's a very difficult defense to go against. It's a defense that prides itself on toughness and physicality and it's going to be a very physical game. But they do a good job. They're very consistent on what they do."

J.J. Watt on what makes Ben Roethlisberger hard to sack:

"Obviously part of it is his stature, he's just a big guy. A lot of it is his toughness and just his attitude. He has an attitude that he's not going to be brought down. He keeps his eyes downfield. He's going to stand in the pocket strong. He's going to deliver the ball. He's going to shrug a guy off. Part of that is just him not willing to go down when guys hit him. Some quarterbacks, they see the hit coming and they take the hit and fall down. He probably sees the hit coming out of his peripherals, but he keeps his eyes downfield and he throws the ball, and most of the time doesn't even end up on the ground. It's very impressive and it's something you have to be conscious of because you can't just come flying in out of nowhere. The guy doesn't go down very easily."

Quarterback Deshaun Watson on what he sees from the Steelers pass rush:

"A lot of height. A lot of size. Definitely want to be physical. Lot of speed. So, they definitely want to create some disruption up front and try to get to the quarterback."

J.J. Watt on what he sees from the Steelers offensive line and David DeCastro:

"Obviously he's coming back from an injury. They've been dealing with some injuries all across the line for a bit but they're the Pittsburgh Steelers. What they're known for is being a tough, physical team. That's who they are, that's what their city is, that's what they're known for. That's what these guys continue to do and they hold up that legacy and that's who we're expecting when we walk in Heinz Field."

Watson on what he sees from T.J. Watt on tape and how much he reminds him of J.J. Watt:

"He's strong, fast. He's doing a lot of things that Pittsburgh wants him to do. He's getting to the quarterback as much as he can. Very, very productive in the run game and definitely of course productive in the passing game. Of course, we've got to make sure we contain him and do the things trying to limit his ability to get to me or to the ball carrier. He's doing a great job for Pittsburgh."

J.J. Watt on if Derek Watt was the most dominant high school athlete out of the three of them:

"Yeah, 100 percent. What he did in high school was insane. I mean, he was the quarterback, he was a linebacker, he was a kicker, he was a punter, he was a kick returner, he was a punt returner. He set every record you could set. He was insane. He really was incredible, and he carried that team. He just was an all-around great athlete and he had the ability and the size to do it all, so he certainly was the best high school football player out of all of us.