Taylor making a difference for kids

Dec 10, 2013 at 11:58 AM
Cornerback Ike Taylor hosted his second annual "Shop with a Jock" event on Tuesday night, taking 50 children from KidsVoice of Pittsburgh on a shopping spree, with each of them receiving $100 to spend.

Taylor had as much fun as the kids, running around picking out items with them with teammates Cortez Allen, Will Gay, Chris Carter, Antwon Blake and Isaiah Green. He also helped some of the kids choose Christmas gifts for family members.

"Just seeing kids enjoy themselves is special," said Taylor. "I enjoy myself. I get on the cart in the store and go around and have fun. It's fun to see the kids have fun, get clothes for Christmas. They get things for others and that touches me. Any time you can do something like that and help anybody in general it's a good feeling."

KidsVoice provides a voice for abused, neglected and at risk children, helping to guide many of them through the court system and assuring that all of their needs are met. And on Tuesday, Taylor did his part to help meet some of their needs as well. Whether it was electronics, toys, clothes or even snacks, Taylor made sure all of the kids were taken care of.

"I like being around positive people and positive energy, and if I can be that way with the kids and get their mind off of what they are going through even if it's for a little bit it's what I want to do," said Taylor. "You wish you had enough money to save everybody, but it's not like that. But if I can just give back and bring smiles to the kids I am all about that.

"I just want to make a little difference, it might not be anything great, but it's a little bit."  

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

