Take A Tour: Teammates and friends together

A few months ago, Larry Brown and Jon Kolb walked into the Steelers Hall of Honor Museum for a tour for a group of the team's legends.

And they were quickly greeted by the unexpected.

Throughout the museum there are featured lockers, and Brown, a member of the Hall of Honor Class of 2019, and Kolb, a member of the Hall of Honor Class of 2021, saw their jerseys hanging side-by-side in a replica locker from Three Rivers Stadium.

"For me to come here and see my jersey in the locker is really nice, but they put my jersey in the same locker as Larry Brown," said Kolb, the move touching him deeply. "We were friends. We trained together every day in the offseason. It means so much. Then you have all of the coaches, owners, teammates, the City of Pittsburgh, the people in the organization that mean so much."

At the bottom of the locker is a snippet about the two tackles, Kolb on the left and Brown on the right, who bookended the offensive line from 1977-81, when Kolb retired. The Steelers were 52-26 during that time and won two Super Bowls.

"I am struck by my pairing with Jon," said Brown. "Jon was a mentor to me. When I switched from tight end to tackle, he took me under his wing. He showed me the subtleties and techniques of playing tackle. Without him showing me things, I couldn't have had the career I had. He is a dear friend and someone I really look up to.

"This is absolutely special. What you are struck by is how much you have in common with all of these guys. You worked a similar job doing this. A lot of time it's almost in anonymity doing it. But to see that somebody recognized and chose to honor it is quite touching."

Kolb's jersey even has an extra something special, a 'Kolb's Kowboys' pin fans wore during his playing days.

But for both of them, seeing all of the Hall of Honor footballs in one space meant the world.

"When they had the Hall of Honor induction for me, Mike Wagner was there as well," said Kolb. "He was talking about it and what it meant with me. He kept saying, 'Well it means,' over and over again. He couldn't find the words to describe it. What he didn't say is so much more powerful than anything you can say.

"To be a part of this, it does give you goosebumps. You aren't in the front row, but you are a part of it. You are a part of something special. And this museum honors that and so much more."