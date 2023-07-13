Take A Tour: Faneca anxious to see museum

Alan Faneca hasn't had the chance to see the Steelers Hall of Honor Museum yet, but his plan is for that to change as soon as possible.

Faneca is hoping to come to Pittsburgh this fall for a game, and that will include checking out the museum with his family.

"I can't wait to see it," said Faneca. "I wasn't able to make it up the past year for a game. I get the hives, the itches, when it's been that long since I have been back. I can't wait to get back to Pittsburgh, see a game and walk through the museum."

And as he walks through the museum, he will have the opportunity to enjoy memories from his playing career, including one of his jerseys and his Hall of Honor bronze football.

"It means so much to be a part of this, with the players that came before me and set the tone for the organization, for something I could step in and be a part of," said Faneca. "Even though I wasn't playing next to those guys, I was able to learn from the path that they blazed to be a part of it. That is extremely special.

"When you get away from the game and you have those fan engagements, you have the memories brought back and it's always exciting. Fans who watched me play will stop and talk to me about games I played in, memories they have. It's something special to be a part of."

Faneca loves the way the Steelers are embracing their history with the Hall of Honor and the museum. As a member of the Hall of Honor Class of 2018, he takes pride in being part of it, and knows how tough it must be to select players to go in since there are so many choices.

"It has to be hard for the team to decide who goes into the Hall of Honor. And it's a good problem to have," said Faneca. "We have way more than a handful of guys to put in there. For the team to come up with the Hall of Honor and to highlight it in a museum, it is really nice.

"I know for the fans it's already become a mecca for those in the area and people visiting."