Take A Tour: Blount's personality on display

Blount, wearing his signature cowboy hat and boots, took a look around and was elated when he saw the amazing display of Steelers history in front of him.

"The whole museum is special," said Blount. "It tells the history of the Steelers and the journey. I just think it's so special. I am glad to be a part of it.

"This is emotional."

Blount stopped for a minute and explained the emotions, many of them that started during a 12-minute video everyone watches when they enter the museum that shares the history of the Steelers, much of it told by the legends themselves.

"What is so emotional is I was watching the video it and we just lost Franco Harris who is a big part of it," said Blount. "To see the video of him and hear his voice. And then Chuck (Noll) and Dan (Rooney), all the people who are a part of building this legacy. That is why it's emotional.

"I thank God for the journey and the people. That is what is special, the people. You put in work to be a part of this, and the people you never forget them."

There were plenty of smiles too, especially when Blount saw a display that featured some memorabilia that highlighted his career on and off the field, including one of his cowboy hats, a small figurine where he is in full uniform and a football from the Steelers 23-3 win over San Diego on Nov. 6, 1983, when Blount recovered a fumble and scored on a three-yard touchdown.

"This truly is special," said Blount. "Makes you feel really good. I think Steelers Nation is going to enjoy touring this as much as I did."