Take A Tour: Blount's personality on display

The Steelers Hall of Honor Museum, located at Acrisure Stadium, provides an in-depth history of the franchise, a chronological flow that focuses on key moments.
The Hall of Honor Museum features everything from one-of-a-kind artifacts, exclusive game-worn uniform pieces, the Steelers six Super Bowl rings and replicated offices of founder Art Rooney Sr. and chairman Daniel M. Rooney.
The highlight, however, is the Hall of Honor, where the 49 members bronze footballs are on display, along with their images and touch screen kiosks to learn more about them, including their bios, photos and videos of the inductees.
Over the next few weeks, we are highlighting some of the items in the museum, just a few of the things Steelers fans can enjoy while taking a historical tour of the Pittsburgh Steelers.
* * *
When Mel Blount walked into the Hall of Honor Museum for his first ever tour, his smile lit up his face and there was joy in his eyes.
"I am like a kid in a candy store," said Blount.
Blount, a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame and one of the inaugural members of the Steelers Hall of Honor Class of 2017, was overwhelmed by the history that surrounded him, a history he is an integral part of.
"It's such an incredible place," said Blount. "I am so honored to be a part of this museum and the Hall of Honor.
"When I look back at my career and being a part of such a great Steelers organization and that group from the 1970s. Joe Greene was the building block. Terry Bradshaw and I were rookies together. But to be where we are today and see all of this is kind of emotional. You know what the journey was like."
Blount, wearing his signature cowboy hat and boots, took a look around and was elated when he saw the amazing display of Steelers history in front of him.
"The whole museum is special," said Blount. "It tells the history of the Steelers and the journey. I just think it's so special. I am glad to be a part of it.
"This is emotional."
Blount stopped for a minute and explained the emotions, many of them that started during a 12-minute video everyone watches when they enter the museum that shares the history of the Steelers, much of it told by the legends themselves.
"What is so emotional is I was watching the video it and we just lost Franco Harris who is a big part of it," said Blount. "To see the video of him and hear his voice. And then Chuck (Noll) and Dan (Rooney), all the people who are a part of building this legacy. That is why it's emotional.
"I thank God for the journey and the people. That is what is special, the people. You put in work to be a part of this, and the people you never forget them."
There were plenty of smiles too, especially when Blount saw a display that featured some memorabilia that highlighted his career on and off the field, including one of his cowboy hats, a small figurine where he is in full uniform and a football from the Steelers 23-3 win over San Diego on Nov. 6, 1983, when Blount recovered a fumble and scored on a three-yard touchdown.
"This truly is special," said Blount. "Makes you feel really good. I think Steelers Nation is going to enjoy touring this as much as I did."
* * *
The Steelers Hall of Honor Museum is located above the Steelers Pro Shop at Acrisure Stadium and accessible via the Gate B suite entry. Fans can visit the Steelers Hall of Honor Museum year-round, Thursday-Monday, from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. The museum is closed on Tuesday and Wednesday (except when there is a Pittsburgh Pirates home game), and dates and hours are subject to change without notice. It is also closed when the University of Pittsburgh plays at home.
The tour fee is as follows: adults - $18, seniors (62+)/military - $15, children (ages 6-17) - $12, and children ages 5 & under - free. A portion of the proceeds benefit the Art Rooney Scholarship Fund.
For more information on tours, group tours and booking, visit steelers.com/museum, or email museumandtours@acrisurestadium.com.
See photos from the Steelers Hall of Honor Museum Ribbon Cutting Ceremony