Super Bowl X Rewind

The Cowboys struck first when Roger Staubach zeroed in on Drew Pearson for a 29-yard touchdown pass.

Before the end of the quarter, Pittsburgh evened the score on a seven-yard pass from Terry Bradshaw to tight end Randy Grossman. Setting up the score was a 32-yard pass to Lynn Swann, whose health was questionable because of a concussion he had suffered in the AFC Championship Game. Swann out-leaped a Dallas defender, then magically kept both feet inside the sideline to make his catch.

Dallas reclaimed the lead at 10-7 only 15 seconds into the second quarter when Toni Fritsch booted a 36-yard field goal.

Later, Pittsburgh's Roy Gerela, playing at less than 100 percent because of a cracked rib he suffered making a tackle on the opening kickoff, shanked a field goal try and Dallas went to the locker room with a 10-7 lead.

Defense continued to dominate in the scoreless third quarter. Pittsburgh sacked Staubach seven times during the game and forced him to scramble on numerous occasions. Moreover, they pressured him into an uncharacteristic 3 interceptions.

One of the interceptions set up another field-goal try by Gerela, but he pulled it left from 33 yards. Dallas safety Cliff Harris mockingly patted him on the helmet, only to be unceremoniously dumped on his hip pads by irate Pittsburgh linebacker Jack Lambert. The inspired Steelers dominated after that.