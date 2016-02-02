Super Bowl IX Rewind

The first half was dominated by defense. Pittsburgh concentrated on the middle of the Minnesota defensive line. One defensive tackle, Ernie Holmes, played over

Vikings' center Mick Tingelhoff, while the other tackle, Joe Greene, lined up at an angle pointed directly at Tingelhoff. Holmes sometimes took on the Vikings' center directly, allowing Greene to knife through and pursue Tarkenton. At other times, Greene would smash into Tingelhoff while Holmes looped behind him.

The only score in the first half was a safety registered by the Pittsburgh Steelers. Fran Tarkenton fumbled a handoff to Dave Osborn, scrambled to recover the ball in the end zone, and was downed by Pittsburgh defensive end Dwight White.

Leading 2-0, Pittsburgh kicked to Minnesota to open the second half and the Vikings' Bill Brown fumbled and Marv Kellum recovered for Pittsburgh at the Minnesota 30. The Steelers took four plays to go the distance, with Franco Harris taking the ball in from the 9.