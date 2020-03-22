Sunday Rewind: 2008 AFC Championship Game

It is a game that Steelers fans will never forget.
The Steelers defeated the Ravens, 23–14, in a hard-fought AFC Championship game at Heinz Field on Jan. 18, 2009.
Pittsburgh, who finished the regular season with a 12-4 record and entered the playoffs as the second seed, opened the fourth quarter with a 16-7 lead. Baltimore scored a touchdown with 9:32 left, pulling the Ravens to within two, 16-14. But Troy Polamalu intercepted a Joe Flacco pass and returned it 40 yards for a touchdown with 4:39 remaining, sealing the victory.
Jim Nantz, Phil Simms and Steve Tasker were on the call for CBS.
Take a look at some photos from the 2008 AFC Championship game against the Baltimore Ravens.